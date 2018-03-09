'Lucifer' season 3 episode 17: In the line of fire

The Devil may finally be turning around in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 17. A preview video of the next episode shows Detective Chloe (Lauren German) and her partner on a mission to save the life of a celebrity singer, a job that Morningstar (Tom Ellis) will take a little too seriously.

The next case that the LAPD team will take up is that of a superstar singer, according to the synopsis of the episode. The life of the singer is under threat and Morningstar will volunteer to take on the role of a personal bodyguard till the case is solved.

The preview video of the next episode [see below] shows the singer questioning the capability of the Devil. The singer will come as a jolt to Morningstar because she lives a life that is ideally suited to him. This is a world of big-ticket stadium shows, crazed fans and divas. This will give the Devil a “run for his money,” according to the plot synopsis.

Morningstar has been on many jobs as Chloe’s partner, but this particular job he will take very seriously. As the bodyguard, when someone tries to shoot the singer, the Devil will come in the way and save her life, taking a bullet in the process.

Chloe will be particularly concerned about the well being of her partner. Morningstar will convince her by saying that he didn’t get hurt. The scene in the preview teases how the two characters are increasingly being drawn to each other, despite all the problems they have faced together over the years.

Meanwhile, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will try and help Linda (Rachael Harris) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) repair their friendship. The two characters had been fighting about the secret affair between Linda and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), which Maze found out and felt betrayed.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube