Low back pain is often treated improperly, researchers report

By on
Chiropractor Tries to Curb Low Back Pain
A chiropractor is seen with his patient in a handout photo. Reuters/Newscom

Australian and international study authors assert that back pain is now the top cause of disability globally but it is usually treated improperly. The majority of low back pain cases are being treated by simple physical and psychological therapies, researchers report.

A number of patients are referred for surgery or scans, told to rest from work and are prescribed with painkillers. Researchers’ new findings appear in a series of papers published on Wednesday in The Lancet medical journal.

The Lancet papers found that globally, years lived with disability caused by low back pain rose by 54 percent between 1990 and 2015. It was mainly due to ageing and population increase.

The papers learned that urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles and the ageing global population would likely make the problem worse. The emergence of new technologies is also seen as another issue that exacerbate the problem with low back pain. Australian back pain expert Professor Chris Maher and the lead author of another of the Lancet papers said a better understanding of low back pain is necessary.

In a journal release, professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at Monash University in Victoria, Australia and series co-author Rachelle Buchbinder said the majority of cases of low back pain respond to simple therapies that allow people to stay at work. "Often, however, it is more aggressive treatments of dubious benefit that are promoted and reimbursed," Buchbinder added.

Low back pain affects the back between the bottom of the ribs and the top of the leg. It is a common condition with an estimated 540 million people globally now suffering with back pain at any one time. A number of treatments used over the years, however, have been found to be ineffective.

In Australia where low back pain is a problem, several people receive low-value care that wastes money because they are ineffective and even harmful sometimes. Buchbinder noted that people suffering with low back pain are not receiving the evidence-based care that could really help them.

More than 3.7 million people experienced back pain in Australia, The ABC reports. The country reportedly spends $4.8 billion per year on management of low back pain.

While there are ineffective treatments, some options such as physiotherapy and exercise do appear to help. Buchbinder’s advice is not to treat back pain as an "injury" but as an issue that comes and goes. It can be effectively managed in many cases.

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Boris Johnson says Putin 'treating FIFA World Cup like Hitler's Olympics'
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' March 22-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Filming begins in July
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: John Boyega prepares for war
‘Doctor Who’: Moffat’s Eccleston scenes in ‘The Day of the Doctor’ script
‘Doctor Who’: Moffat’s Eccleston scenes in ‘The Day of the Doctor’ script
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car