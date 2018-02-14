'Love Over Bias': Procter & Gamble hosts panel discussion on gender equality

By on
Procter & Gamble hosted a panel discussion on Wednesday about gender equality, which has been a chance for female Olympians to share their own journeys to the global stage. The women have talked about the role of their moms and mentorship from other women.

The female Olympians have also discussed their hopes for what the global movement for gender equality will mean for future generations. Procter & Gamble is a Worldwide Olympic Partner.

The discussion is part of “Love Over Bias,” the latest instalment of P&G’s “Thank You, Mom” campaign. Olympic medallist Anita DeFrantz was set to deliver opening remarks. The panel was comprised of other Olympic medallists such as Michelle Kwan and Elana Meyers Taylor.

Taylor said it is an exciting time to be a female athlete, and noted about this “incredible change” across all facets of global culture including politics, entertainment, business and sport. “I’m extremely fortunate that I had fantastic female mentors, including my mom, who helped me overcome any adversity I faced as a female competing in mixed gender bobsled events,” she said.

Taylor is a 2012 and 2014 Olympic medallist and one of the first women to pilot a mixed gender, four-man bobsled. Kwan, on the other hand, is a world champion who now serves as a global advocate not only for her sport, but also for women in business.

Also part of the panel is Katarzyna Bachleda-Curuś. The mother of two is a two-time Olympic medallist competing in her fifth Olympic Winter Games. The panel includes Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe as well. They are Canadian mogul skiers who both medalled at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe said she was proud to partner with P&G to support the “Love Over Bias” campaign and take part in a discussion about gender equality. “I wouldn’t be here without the support and mentorship from other women, including my sisters and my strong and inspiring mom,” she said.

According to a media release (Business Wire), there was a screening of P&G Korea’s “Thank You, Mom” video with speed skater Sangwha Lee and the “Love Over Bias” film. The film seeks to help bring people together to talk openly about bias and how it limits human potential.

Global Design Officer Phil Duncan said P&G aspire to create a better world for everyone- “a world free from bias, with equal representation, equal voices and equal opportunity. ” The campaign is part of a company-wide effort to spark conversations regarding gender bias and other significant matters.

