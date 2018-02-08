Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension

January 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) is congratulated by center Willie Reed (35) after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 125-106.

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-25) and veteran shooting guard Lou Williams have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth US$24 million (AU$30 million) extension, per reports. Williams, previously a free agent in July, was expected to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday (Friday AEDT).

Williams is in the middle of a career-best season, averaging a tally of 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds from 32.5 minutes per game. The Clippers acquired Williams from the Houston Rockets last year as part of the Chris Paul trade. Williams was on the last year of the three-year US$21 million (AU$27 million) contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

"It was nice for the organization to commit to me the same way I've committed to these guys this year. In years past, these scenarios don't usually go my way, so it was nice for one to go my way and [for me to end up] somewhere I wanted to be. ... It's just nice to have that one consistent -- you know you're going to be somewhere for an extended period of time," Williams told reporters Wednesday after the team's home 104-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Lou Williams contract: Third year not guaranteed by Clippers

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the third year of Williams' contract is guaranteed for only US$1.5 million (AU$1.9 million) if the guard is not waived by July 15, 2020.

"I feel like I'm a quality basketball player, and usually quality basketball players don't get moved so much. I understand I had a relatively cheap deal considering the numbers I had. It was an expiring contract, and that's enticing to teams trying to make playoff runs. I understand the business part of it, but personally it's like my kids didn't know who to root for anymore. They were confused -- they were walking around with Rockets shorts and Lakers jerseys. They just didn't know what was going on," added Williams.

Lou Williams nearly got the nod for next month's NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers are still expected to trade star big man DeAndre Jordan ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline. After trading Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, the Clippers are about to enter a franchise rebuild.