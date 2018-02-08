Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension

By @saihoops on
Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
January 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) is congratulated by center Willie Reed (35) after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 125-106. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-25) and veteran shooting guard Lou Williams have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth US$24 million (AU$30 million) extension, per reports. Williams, previously a free agent in July, was expected to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday (Friday AEDT).

Williams is in the middle of a career-best season, averaging a tally of 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds from 32.5 minutes per game. The Clippers acquired Williams from the Houston Rockets last year as part of the Chris Paul trade. Williams was on the last year of the three-year US$21 million (AU$27 million) contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. 

"It was nice for the organization to commit to me the same way I've committed to these guys this year. In years past, these scenarios don't usually go my way, so it was nice for one to go my way and [for me to end up] somewhere I wanted to be. ... It's just nice to have that one consistent -- you know you're going to be somewhere for an extended period of time," Williams told reporters Wednesday after the team's home 104-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Lou Williams contract: Third year not guaranteed by Clippers

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the third year of Williams' contract is guaranteed for only US$1.5 million (AU$1.9 million) if the guard is not waived by July 15, 2020. 

"I feel like I'm a quality basketball player, and usually quality basketball players don't get moved so much. I understand I had a relatively cheap deal considering the numbers I had. It was an expiring contract, and that's enticing to teams trying to make playoff runs. I understand the business part of it, but personally it's like my kids didn't know who to root for anymore. They were confused -- they were walking around with Rockets shorts and Lakers jerseys. They just didn't know what was going on," added Williams.

Lou Williams nearly got the nod for next month's NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Clippers are still expected to trade star big man DeAndre Jordan ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline. After trading Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, the Clippers are about to enter a franchise rebuild. 

Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers frontrunners to land Marquese Chriss
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Kanan may return
'Deadpool 2' official trailer: Meet Cable
'Bull' season 2 episode 15 spoilers
Sam Heughan wants Colin O’Donoghue’s hook
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car