'Lost souls': Ex-teacher faces jail time for sexual intercourse with 17-year-old boy

A 34-year-old pregnant woman has pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student while she was working at an elite Sydney school. The former school teacher is set to give birth in custody as she was sentenced to 15 months' jail, with a non-parole period of seven months.

The married teacher has been warned about becoming too close to her students. But she still engaged the teenager in sexual behaviours for at least five times in 2016.

The five counts of sexual intercourse between the former teacher and the teenage boy happened in different locations. Offences, which included intercourse and oral sex, took place in classrooms, in a school storeroom and the teacher's home.

Judge Paul Lakatos reportedly said the offender and her victim initially came together innocently and with good intentions before a line was crossed. They were described by the judge as “lost souls.”

They were text mates in 2015 before things between them became intimate. She would open up to the student about marital problems. The former teacher also asked the victim to compose sexual fantasy stories.

She once told him she thought she won’t be able to have children. The woman reportedly suffered three miscarriages.

The young boy was subjected to "emotional blackmail” and felt dominated, the court heard. He also felt stalked and harassed.

He tried to end the relationship with the teacher, but failed. The court heard that the victim believed the she would self-harm if he tried to end his affair with the teacher.

The District Court heard that the teen suffered major depression and had suicidal thoughts. The judge said the victim’s self-esteem plummeted after the offences and subsequent media coverage. He even wrote a suicide note.

Lakatos considered the woman’s mental health at the time of the affair. Aside from having to deal with three miscarriages, she faced difficulties in her marriage which were believed to have led to symptoms of depression.

She is now pregnant with her first child to her spouse. Lakatos admitted that it was "regrettable" the woman's child would be born in custody.

However, the judge saw no other option aside from a custodial sentence because of the serious nature of the charges. The court heard that the conditions she would be subjected to in custody would be "onerous.” The woman, who had no prior convictions, will be eligible for parole on September 1, 2018, The ABC reports.