'Lost a buyer here’: Customers react to Calvin Klein’s Kardashian-Jenner sisters ad

By on
26907749_10155164274156016_4839237090655324782_n
OUR FAMILY. #MYCALVINS. Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Facebook/Calvin Klein Facebook Page

Some customers are pushing back against Calvin Klein’s latest campaign ad featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The 30-second ad called "Our Family #MyCalvins” was released on Monday.

Since the ad’s release, a number of customers are taking to various social media platforms to express their thoughts. Some complain and warn that they would no longer shop at the underwear brand.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian posted alongside their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the global campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. The photos were shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre.

The ladies sported black or white CK underwear and denim looks as they posed together in a barn-like setting. The images were reportedly shot in October.

Khloe’s baby bump was barely visible in the images. It appeared Kylie’s tummy was covered in most of the photos as speculations about her pregnancy continue.

People react

The brand opted to start the year with the sisters amid its family-oriented jeans and underwear campaigns, which have been rolling out since November. But some are clearly not happy with Calvin Klein’s newest choice of family.

One took to Twitter to say she does not appreciate the “first family of trash” polluting her email as a preferred customer. The Twitter user added that “vacant faces” are not models and their behaviours belong in a barn.

Another wrote on Facebook that Calvin Klein has lost her business. Another seconded, saying the brand lost him as a customer. "Sorry Calvin, lost a long time buyer here...you'd do MUCH better to show everyday buyers in their Calvin's than any celebrity-how much did you pay these people?- that money could have went to feed starving people instead of these people," another Facebook post reads.

Meanwhile, some fans looked happy about learning new things about the reality stars. In the ad, the ladies played a game called "Never Have I Ever,” where fans learned that Kendall has never dyed her hair and Kim has never gotten a tattoo.

"The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," Calvin Klein said in a statement. The brand added its latest campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways it can inspire families. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were known to promote strong family ties with Kim saying “family is everything.”

Calvin Klein/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car