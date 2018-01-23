'Lost a buyer here’: Customers react to Calvin Klein’s Kardashian-Jenner sisters ad

Some customers are pushing back against Calvin Klein’s latest campaign ad featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The 30-second ad called "Our Family #MyCalvins” was released on Monday.

Since the ad’s release, a number of customers are taking to various social media platforms to express their thoughts. Some complain and warn that they would no longer shop at the underwear brand.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian posted alongside their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the global campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. The photos were shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre.

The ladies sported black or white CK underwear and denim looks as they posed together in a barn-like setting. The images were reportedly shot in October.

Khloe’s baby bump was barely visible in the images. It appeared Kylie’s tummy was covered in most of the photos as speculations about her pregnancy continue.

People react

The brand opted to start the year with the sisters amid its family-oriented jeans and underwear campaigns, which have been rolling out since November. But some are clearly not happy with Calvin Klein’s newest choice of family.

One took to Twitter to say she does not appreciate the “first family of trash” polluting her email as a preferred customer. The Twitter user added that “vacant faces” are not models and their behaviours belong in a barn.

Another wrote on Facebook that Calvin Klein has lost her business. Another seconded, saying the brand lost him as a customer. "Sorry Calvin, lost a long time buyer here...you'd do MUCH better to show everyday buyers in their Calvin's than any celebrity-how much did you pay these people?- that money could have went to feed starving people instead of these people," another Facebook post reads.

Meanwhile, some fans looked happy about learning new things about the reality stars. In the ad, the ladies played a game called "Never Have I Ever,” where fans learned that Kendall has never dyed her hair and Kim has never gotten a tattoo.

"The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," Calvin Klein said in a statement. The brand added its latest campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways it can inspire families. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were known to promote strong family ties with Kim saying “family is everything.”

