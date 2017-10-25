Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online

Los Angeles Lakers, Luke Walton
Dec 17, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) will host the Washington Wizards (3-0) at the Staples Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday in Australia). While the Lakers will try to bounce back from their narrow loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Wizards will try to maintain their unbeaten run to start the new season.

The pre-match chatter has been dominated by Marcin Gortat's controversial tweet in which the Wizards big man predicted how "John Wall will torture Lonzo Ball" when the teams clash on Wednesday. Ball, the hyped Lakers rookie, will be going head-to-head with Wall for the first time in his young career. Wall, one of the best point guards in the sport, has already said he intends to give the Lakers rookie a tough time. 

Washington has made only its fourth 3-0 start in franchise history and first since 2005. The Wizards remain the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference -- for the first time since they were the Bullets in 1974. However, Gortat doesn't want his teammates to rest on their laurels. "That's awesome, but we don't care about that. It's got nothing to do with achieving our goal. It's cool, but we are more exciting about the win (in Denver) in a tough spot more than anything. Now we got to continue to play hard and get the one in L.A."

The young Lakers team showed guts and resilience in their most recent performance against the Pelicans. After trailing by 20 points in the third quarter, they closed the gap and took a 5-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, a few late lapses meant the Pelicans ran away with a 11-0 run and claimed a 119-112 road victory. Despite the loss, Lakers coach Luke Walton took a lot of positives from the game. 

"What I'm most proud about with Jordan (Clarkson) is he's sticking with it. He was struggling in training camp and he was struggling in the preseason. He's just kept working and working, he just keeps working. He's had some nice successful nights so far since the season has started," Walton said of Sixth Man guard Jordan Clarkson, who tallied 24 points and 5 assists off the bench (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt).

After hosting the Wizards, the Lakers will stay at home to play the Toronto Raptors on Friday before visiting the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They will return home to host the Detroit Pistons next Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live streaming, Lakers vs Wizards live streaming, Lakers live streaming and 2017-18 NBA season live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25 (Thursday in Australia)
Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Friday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car