Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Brandon Ingram
Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-29) will travel to the Toronto Raptors (32-15) Sunday (Monday AEDT) for an inter-conference clash at the Air Canada Centre. After losing nine games in succession, Luke Walton's young Lakers team has won eight of its last 10 games, including a 108-103 win road win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

After the win in Chicago, Lakers continue their five-game road trip with match-ups against the Raptors, the Orlando Magic (Jan. 31), Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 2) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 4). The Lakers could potentially win their fifth game in a row with an upset victory over the Raptors, currently just one-and-a-half games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics (35-15). 

The Raptors will try to finish a season-series sweep of the Lakers Sunday after their 101-92 win at the Staples Center on Oct. 27. The red-hot Raptors have gone into a funk over the past 10 games, with five losses including a few defeats to sub-.500 teams. On Friday, the Raptors lost 97-93 to the Utah Jazz following a clutch three pointer from Ricky Rubio. Raptors coach Dwane Casey is hoping a win over the Lakers will help the team regain its mojo. 

"Everybody's disappointed that we didn't play well last night and gave up a game. After having a good game in Atlanta, then not having the right tone, the right sense of urgency to begin the game. There's an old saying, 'The way you start is the way you finish,' and we finished the way we started. And we have got to learn from it if we're serious about going somewhere," said Casey after the upset loss to Utah, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Luke Walton has credited the team's effort on defence for its recent winning streak. "Defensive stops (is the reason we're winning). That is how you win consistently. So many NBA games come down to the end, and the players in this league are so talented that if you are not able to count on getting stops, it is 50-50 who wins those games. Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live streaming, Lakers vs Raptors live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Sunday, Jan. 28 (Monday AEDT)
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT (Monday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN (USA), TSN (Canada) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car