Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) will host the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday in Australia). While the Lakers are trying to ride the momentum of Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards, the Raptors will attempt to win their fifth straight game over the Purple & Gold as they continue their six-game road trip. 

In recent years, the Raptors have had the better of the Lakers. Most recently, Kyle Lowry dropped 41 points to help the Raptors to a 123-114 victory at Staples Center on New Year's Day. The Raptors have swept the season series against Los Angeles over the past two seasons. 

However, the new-look Lakers team, led by rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, has been playing an exciting brand of basketball. Though the young Lakers team is still nor projected to end its four-year playoff drought, several analysts expect the team to become an attractive destination for free agents next year.

Despite Ball's poor shooting percentage, Lakers coach Luke Walton has placed his faith on the rookie. "Our guys were more locked in tonight. It shouldn't be anything to do with (what Marcin Gortat and Wall said about Ball). (But) I did (tell them) it is nothing personal but we defend each other. If people want to talk about our players, we should be offended and we should go into that game and telling ourselves that is not all right and we are not going to stand for that and we are not just going to (lay down) and let that happen," Walton said after Lakers' 102-99 overtime victory over the Wizards.

"It'd be a lot easier to win if I made some shots, but I'm gonna rebound. I'm gonna try to defend every time I can, and I'm gonna find the open man," said Ball, when asked to address his shooting woes. The point guard is averaging an impressive tally of 11.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists but he has missed his last ten attempts from three-point range, dating back to the Oct. 20 game against the Phoenix Suns. 

Meanwhile, the Raptors will continue to rely on second-year big man Jakob Poeltl due to the absence of Jonas Valanciunas, who continues to recover from a sprained ankle. Poeltl had 12 points and 14 rebounds during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors. 

"With Jonas out, we're going to have to play some smaller lineups now, but I don't think my role really changed that much. I'm still trying to do the same things, it's just a little bit more responsibilities I have to take on," Poeltl told reporters on Wednesday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live streaming, Lakers vs Raptors live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Oct. 27 (Saturday in Australia)
Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Friday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)

