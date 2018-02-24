Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online

Brandon Ingram
Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

In a battle between divisional rivals, the Sacramento Kings (18-40) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (24-34) at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT). With both teams effectively ruled out of the playoffs, they are playing for pride, and to develop their young talent, in the final stages of the season. 

While the Kings are coming off a narrow 110-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the young Lakers notched up a dominating 124-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday (Saturday). With the victory, the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak which they took into the All-Star break. 

In some positive development for the Lakers, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball made a successful return against the Mavericks on Friday. In his first game since Jan. 13, Ball had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in just 17 minutes off the bench as the Lakers dominated proceedings against the visiting Mavericks. Ball had missed 15 consecutive games due to a sprained ligament in his left knee. 

"I feel pretty good, only played 17 minutes so nothing crazy out there. (There was) nothing restricting. I could feel (the MCL) but the doc says I can get no worse. Just (felt it) sliding a little bit, especially going right. Other than that it was OK," Ball said after the Lakers' 24th victory of the season.

As a precautionary measure, the Lakers will not play Ball Saturday since it would be the second of a back-to-back set of games. In Ball's absence, second-year forward Brandon Ingram has been performing at a high level as the team's primary ball-handler. Also, fourth-year forward Julius Randle has been racking up the assists for the Lakers, serving as a playmaker from the post.

Against his hometown franchise, the Mavericks, Randle notched up his fifth career triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Lakers coach Luke Walton was thrilled by Randle's overall performance.

"He's been getting much better at letting the game slow down for him. He's starting to get double-teamed in the last few games. We've been working on him playing at a better pace once he gets into attack mode, recognizing the double-team and knowing where our shooters and cutters are going to be. I think he just did a really good job tonight of reading the defense," said Walton, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, Walton was pleased with Ball's effort in his first game after a lengthy injury layoff. "I thought he (Ball) looked good, I thought his shot looked good. We finished within his minutes restriction. We had a couple more to go in case that game got close again, we were going to save a couple of minutes. He will be out tomorrow (against Sacramento) and get treatment and let his body kind of recover and we will see how he feels and if he feels good he will get to the gym early tomorrow and get a workout in."

After visiting the Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their four-game road trip with stops at Atlanta Hawks (Monday), Miami Heat (next Thursday) and San Antonio Spurs (next Saturday) before returning to the Staples Center to host Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers on March 5. Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live streaming, Lakers vs Kings live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Kings live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, CSAC (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

