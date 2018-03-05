Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112.

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112. USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-34) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (37-26) in a battle between the NBA's two hottest teams at the Staples Center on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

While Luke Walton's Lakers are on a five-game winning streak, including four impressive victories on the road, the Trail Blazers have won eight of their last 10 games including six in succession. On Saturday, the Lakers pulled off an almost impossible 116-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, on the road, after trailing Gregg Popovich's team by 91-80 entering the fourth quarter.

Playing without Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, the shorthanded Lakers out-scored the Spurs 36-21 in the fourth quarter to register their best victory of the season. The Purple & Gold received a late boost from rookie Lonzo Ball, who made a career-best six three-pointers during the win. Fourth-year forward Julius Randle added 25 points.

"It's always fun when you're winning, but this one we had to work a little bit harder for it. We dug ourselves a little hole, which is very hard against this team, the way they execute, but I feel like we pulled it out together," said Ball after the impressive win in San Antonio.

The Blazers, meanwhile, are playing their best basketball of the season. Their current six-game winning streak began with a 123-117 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 14, and most continued Saturday (Sunday AEDT) when they pulled off a 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Blazers star guard C.J. McCollum is hoping that the team can carry forward the momentum into April's playoffs. "It's nice, but it doesn't really do anything for us right now. To finish third 20 games from now would be great, but we have a long way to go. We've got a lot of games left to be played, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of us continuing to stick together defensively, continuing to stick to our principles and come away with close wins," said McCollum, via ESPN.

After host the Blazers, Lonzo Ball's Lakers will stay at home to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday before visiting the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and the Blazers will return home for a five-game stead starting with a game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming, Lakers vs Trail Blazers live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, March 5 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: NBATV (Global), TWC-SN, CSNN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)