Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Brandon Ingram
Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

In a contest featuring Pacific Division rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers (21-31) will host the Phoenix Suns (18-36) at the Staples Center on Tuesday (Wednesday) AEDT. The Lakers will be returning home after a successful five-game road trip in which they picked up wins at Chicago, Broklyn and Oklahoma City. 

The young Lakers registered their 10th victory in 14 games Sunday when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-104. Despite playing without rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, the Lakers are in the middle of their best stretch of the season and start Tuesday's game as heavy favourites. 

After the win in Oklahoma City, Lakers coach Luke Walton credited his for playing with resolve. "I was most proud of the way that we engaged ourselves in the fight this time. Again, we went off to a good start where we were competing back and forth and this time, we sustained it for much longer. I told them 'don't give into the fact this is a long road trip and we are playing against a really good team. Enjoy it. Enjoy the challenge.' Our guys did a really good job of sticking together and really fighting that one out."

The Suns, meanwhile, have won a grand total of four games since the start of 2018. Despite the lengthy streaks of defeats, the young Suns roster has unlocked an interesting dynamic with Devin Booker and rookie wing Josh Jackson in the backcourt. After trading Eric Bledsoe and losing Isaiah Canaan to a season-ending injury, Suns interim coach Jay Triano has asked Booker to take over ball-handling duties. Booker, to his credit, has responded well, averaging 7.5 assists over the last two games. 

Phoenix plans to continue playing Booker at the point guard position. "We have to be better with the basketball; make better plays. Good teams are going to ramp up their defense and you have to be prepared for it," coach Triano said after the Suns suffered a 115-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live streaming, Lakers vs Suns live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Suns live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Wednesday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports Arizona (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car