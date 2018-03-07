Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112. USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-35) will host the Orlando Magic (20-44) at the Staples Center on Wednesday night (Thursday AEDT). The Magic, who own one of the worst records in the league, beat the Lakers 127-105 when the teams last at the Amway Center in Orlando on Jan. 31.

Since then, the rising Lakers have gone 9-4 and will open Wednesday's game as big favourites. Luke Walton's team went on an impressive four-game winning streak last week before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Monday evening. The Lakers led the Blazers 80-73 entering the fourth quarter and were primed to build on their five-game winning streak. However, Lonzo Ball & Co. ran into Damian Lillard in the fourth quarter -- Portland's superstar point guard scored 15 consecutive points to power his team to victory.

Despite the loss to Portland, the Lakers came away in high spirits and want to close out the season on a high note. Brandon Ingram, the team's leading scorer, has missed the past two games with a strained groin and is expected to miss at least two more. 

"We can't waste the last 20 games of the season. We've got to use these as opportunities to build momentum into the summer. ... Build momentum, get confidence and get better, because it is all part of the journey that we're on to get back to being a playoff and, eventually, a championship team," said Walton, who took over as head coach of the Lakers prior to the 2016-17 NBA season.

In an interesting development, the Magic are expected to give more playing time to rookie forward Jonathan Isaac, who returned last week after missing two months with a sprained ankle. Isaac, who was drafted No. 6 overall at last year's draft, scored two bagels during the previous two outings, from 18 minutes each. 

"I'm not worried about him at all. He's going to be fine. He knows it's going to take time," said Magic coach Frank Vogel. Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live streaming, Lakers vs Magic live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Magic live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, March 7 (Thursday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Tuesday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, FSFL (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car