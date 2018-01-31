Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online

The Orlando Magic (14-35) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (19-30) at the Amway Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). The Magic, who own the worst record in the NBA, allowed Houston Rockets star James Harden to record a rare 60-point triple-double during a 114-107 loss on Tuesday.

Unable to stop Harden, the Magic suffered their 31st loss in 37 games. Frank Vogel's team is 3-11 since stopping its second nine-game losing streak on Dec. 28. Despite the plethora of losses, the Magic have remained competitive through three quarters before melting down in the clutch moments. That explains why Orlando have lost eight of their last ten games by single digits.

After the loss to Houston, Vogel said he was proud of his young team. "Our guys competed. I'm proud of the togetherness and energy our group is playing with. I'm proud of our performance, our effort. We got to put this one behind us and try to get the Lakers (Wednesday)," Vogel said after the game, via ESPN.

The Magic have been dealing with the injury to power forward Aaron Gordon, arguably their best player. In Gordon's absence, the Magic have gone 1-9 this season. The athletic forward missed the game against Houston with a hip injury and is questionable to suit up against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the young Lakers team continue to make strides but suffered a minor setback Sunday (Monday AEDT) by having a four-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors. During the 123-111 loss at the Air Canada Centre, the Lakers allowed the home team to shoot 50 percent from the field. Lakers coach Luke Walton justified the subpar defence, attributing their fast-paced playing style for the loss.

"We wanted to get up and down. Get a good sweat going, compete a little bit. We did our cutthroat drill. The drills we were doing you won by getting stops today. That was the main thing in practice. We just didn't play well enough to win against a team like this (Raptors) on the road. We didn't make shots. You got to really go after and get it and for whatever reason we didn't play with that same edge tonight and they made us pay for it."

Walton was referring to the shooting struggles of Brandon Ingram (4/14), Brook Lopez (3/10) and rookie forward Kyle Kuzma (3/9). While the 19-30 Lakers are not expected to make the playoffs, the team has been playing an exciting brand of basketball ahead of their ambitious summer of free agency. The Lakers front office is expected to clear cap room for two max-level free agents in July. Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live streaming, Lakers vs Magic live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Magic live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31 (Thursday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

TV Channel: TWC-SN, FSFL (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)