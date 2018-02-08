Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-31) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-24) at the Staples Center on Thursday (Friday AEDT), just four nights after travelling to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday (Monday AEDT). The teams will be squaring for the fourth time in five weeks, for the final time in the 2017-18 NBA season.

The Thunder are coming off a morale-boosting 125-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, ending their four-game losing slump which included the 108-104 loss to the Lakers on Super Bowl Sunday. During that game, the Lakers front court pair of Brook Lopez and Julius Randle combined for 39 points as the Lakers shot an impressive 43 percent from the three-point line.

Since Andre Roberson's season-ending injury, the Thunder have slipped to the bottomhalf of the league in most defensive metrics. However, the likes of Paul George and Steven Adams stepped up their defensive efforts against the Warriors on Thursday as they combined for nine steals. Russell Westbrook, the reigning league MVP, kept Stephen Curry to 6/14 from the field as the Warriors struggled to generate rhythm.

The Thunder could be without both Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook on Thursday. While Anthony sprained his right ankle in the first quarter of Tuesday's game in Oakland, Westbrook was listed as questionable for the game after a practice session on Wednesday at the Staples Center.

George believes the the team has the mental makeup to power through losing streaks and injuries. "We're ready for these challenges. We're ready for the big games. Looking back at it, where we're at in the standings, the record we're at right now. Go back to those games where we lost to teams we should have beat, we wouldn't be in this situation, but the highlight of everything is consistency."

Meanwhile, second-year Lakers forward Brandon Ingram scored 26 points during the team's 112-93 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Ingram handled point guard duties with rookie Lonzo Ball sitting out his 11th straight game with knee soreness.

"Just trying to play the game the right way. I think being aggressive for myself and for my teammates gets a lot of guys open and we're just making the next pass available and getting the best shot we can," Ingram said after the win on Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Lakers vs Thunder live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8 (Friday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday)

TV Channel: TNT, FXOK (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBAOnTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)