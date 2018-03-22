Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming
Mar 21, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives past New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. USA TODAY Sports / Derick E. Hingle

New Orleans Pelicans (42-30) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-39) at the Smoothie King Center in a battle between conference rivals on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). The Pelicans, who own the fifth seed in the Western Conference, will take a three-game winning streak into the fixture against the Lakers.

On Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), the Pelicans showed impressive grit by hanging on to a 96-92 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Anthony Davis, a candidate to win league MVP, finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks as the Pelicans improved to 15-5 this season in games decided by five points or less. 

Alvin Gentry, coach of the Pelicans, lauded his team's ability to win close games, especially entering the forthcoming 2018 NBA Playoffs.

"We're just not talking about this -- four (games) in five nights or 12 in 14 nights or whatever -- we just got it on the schedule and you've got to play. You're either going to play and do the very best you can or you make excuses, and we're not going to make excuses. The schedule says we're going to play last night, tonight and tomorrow night, so that's what we'll do, and we'll give them the very best we can and see what happens," said Gentry, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will continue to be without their leading scorer Brandon Ingram (16.2 points per game), who hasn't played a game since March 3. Ingram, nursing a groin injury, did not participate in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return within the next week, according to Lakers insider Mike Trudell.

Though the Lakers went 4-2 in the first six games without Ingram, they lost their last three fixtures against the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and a short-handed Golden State Warriors. Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball scored only four points during the 11o-110 loss to the Pacers and hopes to be more aggressive against the Pelicans.

"I think I need to be more aggressive. At the same time, we have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball. Someone has to pass, so it's kind of my job to get everybody the ball, but I'd definitely like to score a little bit more," Ball said on the eve of the game. Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming, Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, March 22 (Friday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports New Orleans (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Boris Johnson says Putin 'treating FIFA World Cup like Hitler's Olympics'
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 22-23: Gabi’s trial starts [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 22-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 'Caught Somewhere in Time' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car