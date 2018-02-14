Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 6, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-26) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (23-32) at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). The Lakers will be playing back-to-back games against the Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday AEDT) before beginning the eight-day All-Star break until Feb. 23.

Since the injury to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, the Lakers have won eight of their last 13 games. However, the Lakers had their four-game winning streak snapped last Saturday in a 130-123 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Isiah Thomas, who made his Lakers debut during the game, notched up 22 points from just 12 shot attempts but committed six costly turnovers as Los Angeles struggled to close out Rick Carlisle's team.

The Lakers are expected to use Thomas as a Sixth Man, regardless of Ball's availability. In Ball's absence, second-year forward Brandon Ingram has embraced ball-handing duties, averaging nearly 20 points and 6 assists in the month of February. Lakers coach Luke Walton plans to continue using Ingram in a point guard capacity, with Thomas closing out games in the fourth quarter.

Thomas, who was shipped by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, is enjoying his stint with the Lakers. "I mean, this is the first real practice I had all year. Let's see how my hip responds with the soreness and things like that, but I'm here. I'm here and I'm happy. Got my joy back and I'm ready to put on a show for the Lakers," Thomas said after his Lakers debut against the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have moved on since the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins. During their 118-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday (Tuesday AEDT), the Pelicans got notable contributions from their new "Big 3" -- Anthony Davis (38 points, 10 rebounds, newly acquired stretch 4 Nikola Mirotic (21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench) and point guard Jrue Holiday (21 points and 12 assists).

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry wants his team to continue to push for a playoff berth despite Cousins' injury. "It just takes a little while because (Cousins) was such a big part of everything that we did. We have guys who are adjusting to new roles, really. You just can't do that in one or two games. I think we're doing a good job of figuring things out now. The last two games we've played real solid basketball."

Mirotic, acquired from the Chicago Bulls ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, has fit in almost seamlessly with the Pelicans. "I did a very good job this summer putting some more pounds on my body because I knew I had to be better. It's all effort. I know they are stronger than I, most of the time faster, but if you put in good energy, when you really want to do something, it's easier." Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming, Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14 (Thursday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Thursday)

TV Channel: TWC-SN, FSN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet