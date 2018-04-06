Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Clippers live streaming, Kyle Kuzma
December 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford (11) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

In a game with serious playoff implications, conference rivals the Los Angeles Lakers (34-44) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-35) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The Timberwolves, trying to make the postseason for the first in 14 years, can't afford any more losses after suffering a 100-96 road loss to the Denver Nuggets a night before. 

The Lakers, already eliminated from playoff contention, could essentially spoil the part for Tom Thibodeau's Timberwolves. "We've got to do better. We need everyone. Everyone has to step up now. We need everyone's best. We've got to play great intensity on every play," Thibodeau said after the loss in Minnesota, via ESPN.

In some positive news for the Timberwolves, All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler could return to action against the Lakers. Butler, who missed the last 17 games to recover from knee surgery, was cleared to play against the Nuggets on Friday but was held back by coach Thibodeau. In Butler's absence, Nemanja Bjelica will has been starting at small forward while Andrew Wiggins has been playing the two spot. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers can play spoiler for a second consecutive game. On Wednesday, they knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 in overtime to threaten Gregg Popovich's streak of 20 consecutive playoff appearances. Rookie Kyle Kuzma dropped 30 points for the fourth time this season.

"It's fun watching him (Kuzma) compete at that level," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the Lakers completed their first regular-season series sweep of the Spurs since the 1997-98 season. Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Lakers vs Timberwolves live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, April 6 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PDT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: NBATV (Global), TWC-SN, FOX Sports (USA)  
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Go (USA)

