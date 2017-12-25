Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-20) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-13) in a Christmas Day showdown at the Staples Center on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT). In recent years, the Lakers had faced derby rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, during the customary Christmas Day games. 

However, this year's holiday game pits two of the most exciting teams in the league against each other. While the Timberwolves have a better record on paper, the young Lakers have shown flashes of a blossoming team, with impressive performances against the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves, on a three-game winning streak, have made their best start through 33 games since the 2003-04 season. That year, Kevin Garnett's Timberwolves held a record of 22-11 at this juncture of the season. Tom Thibodeau's team is currently projected to end the franchise's 13-year playoff drought. Timberwolves haven't been in the postseason since 2004 when they lost to the Lakers in the Conference Finals.  

After his team's 115-106 victory road victory over Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Thibodeau said his squad had figured out a way to win close games. A year ago, the Timberwolves blew more than 30 fourth-quarter leads and eventually finished with a record of 31-51. "(We) just find ways to win. This is a tough league. I know everyone says, 'Well, you should win this game, you should win that game.' It doesn't work like that. That's not how the league is."

The Lakers, meanwhile, are fresh off a frustrating 95-92 loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Lakers continue to rank last in the league in free throw shooting, at 69.1 percent. They shot a paltry 12/20 from the foul line against the Blazers in their seventh loss in 10 games. 

"Earlier in the year, I was telling our guys, it doesn't matter if we win or lose, it's how we're playing, it's building our habits. They've set an expectation, a standard for themselves, that I now believe they are ready to win ballgames, and I thought (Saturday) night was one we let get away from us. It's frustrating, but we'll see how we bounce back on Christmas," Walton said Saturday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Lakers vs Timberwolves live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Tuesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Tuesday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN 2 (Australia) 
Live StreamNBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia) 

Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Serena Williams returns in Abu Dhabi, will defend Australian Open title
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets ready to make a run
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Hugh Hefner’s will prohibits wife, children from using drugs, alcohol
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Grey Worm’s role
‘Outlander’: Steven Cree records a video in Sam Heughan’s voice
'General Hospital' Dec. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus
'Coronation Street' Dec. 22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Vikings' season 5 episode 6: A journey and a war
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 6: Brother against brother
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car