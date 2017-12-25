Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-20) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-13) in a Christmas Day showdown at the Staples Center on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT). In recent years, the Lakers had faced derby rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, during the customary Christmas Day games.

However, this year's holiday game pits two of the most exciting teams in the league against each other. While the Timberwolves have a better record on paper, the young Lakers have shown flashes of a blossoming team, with impressive performances against the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves, on a three-game winning streak, have made their best start through 33 games since the 2003-04 season. That year, Kevin Garnett's Timberwolves held a record of 22-11 at this juncture of the season. Tom Thibodeau's team is currently projected to end the franchise's 13-year playoff drought. Timberwolves haven't been in the postseason since 2004 when they lost to the Lakers in the Conference Finals.

After his team's 115-106 victory road victory over Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Thibodeau said his squad had figured out a way to win close games. A year ago, the Timberwolves blew more than 30 fourth-quarter leads and eventually finished with a record of 31-51. "(We) just find ways to win. This is a tough league. I know everyone says, 'Well, you should win this game, you should win that game.' It doesn't work like that. That's not how the league is."

The Lakers, meanwhile, are fresh off a frustrating 95-92 loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Lakers continue to rank last in the league in free throw shooting, at 69.1 percent. They shot a paltry 12/20 from the foul line against the Blazers in their seventh loss in 10 games.

"Earlier in the year, I was telling our guys, it doesn't matter if we win or lose, it's how we're playing, it's building our habits. They've set an expectation, a standard for themselves, that I now believe they are ready to win ballgames, and I thought (Saturday) night was one we let get away from us. It's frustrating, but we'll see how we bounce back on Christmas," Walton said Saturday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Lakers vs Timberwolves live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Tuesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Tuesday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN 2 (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)