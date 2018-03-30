Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Julius Randle, Lakers vs Bucks live streaming
Mar 26, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) attempts to move past Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-41) and the Milwaukee Bucks (40-35) will face off in an inter-conference clash at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). While the playoff-bound Bucks are coming off an impressive 116-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers have been playing a spirited brand of basketball despite their inability to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

On Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), the young Lakers team was bolstered by the return of second-year forward Brandon Ingram, who helped Los Angeles to a 103-93 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Ingram, on a restriction, played just 23 minutes but made a positive impact on both ends of the floor.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the return of Ingram coincided with rookie point guard hobbling off the floor with a left knee contusion late in the third quarter against the Mavericks. Ball, who missed 15 consecutive games between January and February with a sprained MCL, is listed as questionable against Milwaukee.

Lakers coach Luke Walton doesn't expect Ball to miss too much time. After their game against the Bucks, the Lakers play seven more games to end the season. "He was in the training room getting treatment this morning, so he feels better," Walton said Thursday, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the eighth-seeded Bucks have the opportunity to move into the seventh seed with a victory over the Lakers. Interim head coach Joe Prunty was thrilled with the victory at Oracle Arena on Thursday. 

"A win on the road anytime in the NBA is huge. The guys that step out on the floor, you know they're going to be disciplined for what they're supposed to do. You know that they're going to continue to execute, you know they're going to continue to try and defend. We had to play very well (Thursday) night and I thought we did a good job of that. We played very well for long stretches of time."

The Bucks are currently five games clear of the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons (35-40). They still have the opportunity to displace the Washington Wizards as the fifth seed, to avoid a tough first-round playoff match-up against either the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics. Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming, Lakers vs Bucks live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, March 30 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PDT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, FOX Sports Wisconsin (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Go (USA)

