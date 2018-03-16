Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112.

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112. USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-37) will host the Miami Heat (36-33) in an inter-conference game at the Staples Center on Friday (Saturday AEDT). When the teams last met, on March 1, the Lakers blew out the Heat 131-113 at the American Airlines Arena, on the back of a season-high 29 points from Isaiah Thomas.

During that game, the Lakers lost second-year forward Brandon Ingram to a groin injury. Ingram hasn't returned to action since and will sit out of Friday's game, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Despite dealing with injuries to Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, the Lakers have been one of the NBA's best teams since the start of 2018. Though Luke Walton's team suffered a minor setback in a 117-106 away loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the Lakers have won seven of their last 10 games.

During the game against the Warriors, teammates Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle got into a shouting match and had to be separated by 7-foot starting centre Brook Lopez in the presence of the team's bench during a timeout in the third quarter. After the game, Walton encouraged the emotional flare out.

"I didn't see what it was about; I like it though. I told them afterward, I love it. As long as they're open-minded and whatever they were arguing about, they get it figured out. We have been trying to get our guys to talk [on defense] all year long and if it is a heated conversation, that means it is two people that are passionate about something and we will take that on our team any day," Walton said after the game.

Meanwhile, the Heat are trying to cling onto the eighth and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Erik Spoelstra's team is currently five-and-a-half games ahead of the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The Heat have lost the first two games of their ongoing three-game West Coast road trip, falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-119 in OT on Wednesday just two nights after a 115-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Veteran forward James Johnson believes the team has to make a statement against the Lakers.

"We've really got to be resilient, and this is the time it's no more Mr. Nice Guy from the coaches, from any of the players. We've got to be face to face, talk eye to eye and really be one with each other," Johnson said after the overtime loss to the Kings. Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live streaming, Lakers vs Heat live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Heat live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Friday, March 16 (Saturday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), TWC-SN, Fox Sports Sun (USA)

Live Stream: NBA TV (Global), NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)