Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming, Julius Randle
Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112. USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-37) will host the Miami Heat (36-33) in an inter-conference game at the Staples Center on Friday (Saturday AEDT). When the teams last met, on March 1, the Lakers blew out the Heat 131-113 at the American Airlines Arena, on the back of a season-high 29 points from Isaiah Thomas.

During that game, the Lakers lost second-year forward Brandon Ingram to a groin injury. Ingram hasn't returned to action since and will sit out of Friday's game, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. 

Despite dealing with injuries to Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, the Lakers have been one of the NBA's best teams since the start of 2018. Though Luke Walton's team suffered a minor setback in a 117-106 away loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the Lakers have won seven of their last 10 games. 

During the game against the Warriors, teammates Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle got into a shouting match and had to be separated by 7-foot starting centre Brook Lopez in the presence of the team's bench during a timeout in the third quarter. After the game, Walton encouraged the emotional flare out.

"I didn't see what it was about; I like it though. I told them afterward, I love it. As long as they're open-minded and whatever they were arguing about, they get it figured out. We have been trying to get our guys to talk [on defense] all year long and if it is a heated conversation, that means it is two people that are passionate about something and we will take that on our team any day," Walton said after the game. 

Meanwhile, the Heat are trying to cling onto the eighth and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Erik Spoelstra's team is currently five-and-a-half games ahead of the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons. 

The Heat have lost the first two games of their ongoing three-game West Coast road trip, falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-119 in OT on Wednesday just two nights after a 115-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Veteran forward James Johnson believes the team has to make a statement against the Lakers.

"We've really got to be resilient, and this is the time it's no more Mr. Nice Guy from the coaches, from any of the players. We've got to be face to face, talk eye to eye and really be one with each other," Johnson said after the overtime loss to the Kings. Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live streaming, Lakers vs Heat live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Heat live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, March 16 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)
TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), TWC-SN, Fox Sports Sun (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA TV (Global), NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

Join the Discussion
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick ready for war
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tim Downie joins the cast
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: First trailer released
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Conflict between science and spirituality
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of Danny
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture of filming
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 'Smile' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car