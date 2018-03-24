Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
Mar 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) smiles towards Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Lakers 128-125. USA TODAY Sports / Derick E. Hingle

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-53) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-40) in a battle between conference rivals at the FedExForum on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT). With both teams effectively out of the playoff picture, there's little at stake with just three weeks left in the regular season. 

While the Grizzlies are coming off a franchise-worst defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, the Lakers are trying to snap a four-game losing streak that began with a 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 14.

On Thursday (Friday AEDT), the Grizzlies suffered a humiliating 140-79 away loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The 61-point margin of defeat was the worst in Grizzlies franchise history and the highest in the NBA over the last 20 years. Despite the horrid display, Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans wants his teammates to put the loss behind them and focus on the Lakers.

"They (the Hornets) were out there just laughing. It was embarrassing. The whole thing. We've got to just wash this one away and just come back next game and be ready to play," said Evans, who is averaging a tally of 19.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth NBA season, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Lakers blew a 108-97 fourth quarter lead before being out-scored 31-17 in the final period during Thursday's 128-125 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball endured a forgettable night, going 2/15 from the field and 1/12 from the three-point arc for his six points. 

Despite the loss, Lakers coach Luke Walton encouraged Ball to continue shooting.  Ball, selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers in last year's NBA Draft, is shooting a paltry 27 percent from the three-point line in the month of March, while averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

"I want a point guard who has the courage to step up and take those, even after missing a few. None of those were forced (shots). They were open 3s in rhythm. We believe in what he's going to do for us in our future and he's shown, at times, this year what he's going to be," Walton said after the loss in New Orleans. 

With just 11 games left in the season, the Lakers will travel to the Detroit Pistons (Monday) before returning home for a three-game home stead. They will face derby rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, in their regular season finale on April 11. The Purple & Gold will miss the playoffs for the four consecutive year, a first in franchise history. Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming, Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Saturday, March 24 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CDT (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports SouthEast (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Go (USA)

