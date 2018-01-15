Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

The annual NBA on MLK Day tradition continues Monday (Tuesday AEDT) with a clash between conference rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies (13-28) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-27), at the FedExForum. Midway through the season, neither team is expected to make the playoffs as part of the tough Western Conference.

The young Lakers are on a four-game winning streak but could be without rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who was diagnosed with a minor left knee sprain on Sunday. While Ball is questionable for Monday's game, second-year forward Brandon Ingram is "hoping to play" after spraining his left ankle during Saturday's 107-101 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers coach Luke Walton was pleased with his team's overtime victory on Saturday. "I told them going into overtime, `All right, it's time to regroup now. They made some tough shots (at the end of regulation), and now it's time to refocus. We've been in overtime games before, and let's take it possession by possession," Walton said after the Lakers ended their 14-game losing streak to the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a 87-78 away loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. J. B. Bickerstaff's team owns just one victory since the start of 2018. Star big man Marc Gasol had 22 points and 11 rebounds, his 18th double-double this season, but couldn't rally his troops in the fourth quarter when Denver stepped up its defense. "Defensively, they were able to run a lot more and they got to the free throw line more often. And they controlled the pace in the second half." Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming, Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream: Watch "NBA on MLK Day" online

Date: Monday, Jan. 15 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. (CT, Local Time), 9:30 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass, WatchTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)