Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-21) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) at the Staples Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). The Lakers, on a three-game losing streak, will be going up against a Grizzlies team that has won only five games since the start of November.

Though the Lakers enter the game as favouries, Luke Walton's young squad has faltered against lower-ranked teams on several occasions this season. They did, however, beat the Grizzlies by a 107-102 margin on Nov. 5.

After skipping two games with a right quadriceps contusion and left quad tendinitis, Brandon Ingram will return to the Lakers' starting unit. Ingram, averaging a career-high tally of 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, was listed as questionable Tuesday before undergoing a full practice session.

"I almost silly-fined him (Ingram) for looking so good and not playing last night," Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters Tuesday a day after the team's 121-104 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas night.

Despite Ingram's return, the Lakers will continue to be without two starters, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and veteran big man Brook Lopez. During the Nov. 5 win over the Grizzlies, Lopez poured in 21 points which included four three-pointers from seven attempts.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are fresh off a 99-97 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. In a close battle, the game was sealed on a dunk by Suns centre Tyson Chandler off an inbounds play with 0.4 second left. The Grizzlies believed the game was destined to go to overtime. "They (Suns) shrunk the floor. They did a really good job of putting bodies in the paint when he touched it, so we as a group have to do a better job of creating space for him," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after his team's 21st loss of the season.

After hosting the Grizzlies, the Lakers will stay at home to host the Los Angeles Clippers Friday before visiting the Houston Rockets Monday and Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights. The young Lakers team is not expected to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming, Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 (Thursday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Thursday)

TV Channel: TWC SN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)