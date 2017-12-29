Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Clippers live streaming, Kyle Kuzma
December 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford (11) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-22) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-19) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The Clippers are hoping for the return of All-Star forward Blake Griffin.

The Clippers announced Thursday that Griffin will be a game-time decision. Griffin, a former five-time All-Star, has missed the last 14 games due to a sprained left knee. Incidentally, Griffin suffered the sprain MCL during his team's 120-115 win over the Lakers on Nov. 27. The athletic forward was initially expected to approximately eight to ten weeks of action. However, Griffin has made rapid strides in his rehabilitation.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers credited Griffin's work ethic for his speedy recovery. "I just know his work ethic has to have something to do with it. Blake, he gets a lot of heat for getting injured. But no one gives him credit for getting healthy. And he works his butt off, I'm telling you, like no one I've ever seen since I've been here. Blake does not want to miss games. Blake wants to play. And if you could see him work in the gym, everyone would understand that."

Meanwhile, the Lakers will still be without starters Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez (sprained ankle). While rookie point guard Ball is recovering from a sprained shoulder, Lopez is dealing with a sprained ankle.  

The young Lakers team has lost seven of its last eight games. To make matters worse, there is also uncertainty over the availability of rookie forward Kyle Kuzma, who is nursing a quad injury. Kuzma leads all Lakers in scoring this season, averaging a tally of 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. 

Kuzma suffered the worst shooting night of his young career Wednesday when he went 4/24 from the field during the Lakers' 109-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Lakers coach Luke Walton wasn't aware that Kuzma was dealing with fatigue and a nagging injury 

"I didn't think he (Kuzma) was tired going into the game, but he's played a lot of minutes, and here we are getting to the dog days of an NBA season. He's a rookie. He's never gone through this before. He's playing a lot of minutes, taking a beating every night, so fatigue is always a factor."

It will be the third match-up between the inter-city rivals after Clippers claimed the two previous wins on Oct. 19 (108-92) and Nov. 27 (120-115). After hosting the Clippers, the Lakers will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights starting Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming, Lakers vs Clippers live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Dec. 29 (Saturday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Saturday)
TV Channel: TWC SN, FSW2 (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)

Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: England accused of ball-tampering in Boxing Day Test
Lakers Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins the top target at deadline
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Bull' season 2 episode 11 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera’s role after the show
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car