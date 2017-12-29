Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Los Angeles Lakers (11-22) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-19) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The Clippers are hoping for the return of All-Star forward Blake Griffin.

The Clippers announced Thursday that Griffin will be a game-time decision. Griffin, a former five-time All-Star, has missed the last 14 games due to a sprained left knee. Incidentally, Griffin suffered the sprain MCL during his team's 120-115 win over the Lakers on Nov. 27. The athletic forward was initially expected to approximately eight to ten weeks of action. However, Griffin has made rapid strides in his rehabilitation.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers credited Griffin's work ethic for his speedy recovery. "I just know his work ethic has to have something to do with it. Blake, he gets a lot of heat for getting injured. But no one gives him credit for getting healthy. And he works his butt off, I'm telling you, like no one I've ever seen since I've been here. Blake does not want to miss games. Blake wants to play. And if you could see him work in the gym, everyone would understand that."

Meanwhile, the Lakers will still be without starters Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez (sprained ankle). While rookie point guard Ball is recovering from a sprained shoulder, Lopez is dealing with a sprained ankle.

The young Lakers team has lost seven of its last eight games. To make matters worse, there is also uncertainty over the availability of rookie forward Kyle Kuzma, who is nursing a quad injury. Kuzma leads all Lakers in scoring this season, averaging a tally of 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Kuzma suffered the worst shooting night of his young career Wednesday when he went 4/24 from the field during the Lakers' 109-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Lakers coach Luke Walton wasn't aware that Kuzma was dealing with fatigue and a nagging injury

"I didn't think he (Kuzma) was tired going into the game, but he's played a lot of minutes, and here we are getting to the dog days of an NBA season. He's a rookie. He's never gone through this before. He's playing a lot of minutes, taking a beating every night, so fatigue is always a factor."

It will be the third match-up between the inter-city rivals after Clippers claimed the two previous wins on Oct. 19 (108-92) and Nov. 27 (120-115). After hosting the Clippers, the Lakers will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights starting Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming, Lakers vs Clippers live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Friday, Dec. 29 (Saturday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Saturday)

TV Channel: TWC SN, FSW2 (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)