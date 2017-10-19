Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their season-opener at the Staples Center on Thursday evening (Friday in Australia). All eyes will be on Lakers' highly-touted rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who will be making his much-awaited NBA debut.

Though the Clippers enter the game as the overwhelming favourites, the young Lakers team will be hungry to make a statement in front of their home fans -- in what would be the start of a new era. The Purple & Gold is currently in a transition period after principal owner Jeanie Buss appointed franchise legend Magic Johnson as the new president of basketball operations. Johnson has promised to make the Lakers a favourable destination for free agents, after the team missed the postseason for three consecutive years.

The Lakers will enter the game without offseason acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was suspended for two games by the NBA for pleading guilty to a DUI (driving under the influence) charge. In his place, the Lakers are expected to start veteran forward Luol Deng. Fourth-year forward Julius Randle is also questionable for the game as he nurses a minor rib injury.

Besides Ball, the Lakers also have high expectations from Brandon Ingram, who was drafted No. 2 overall last year. Though Ingram had a disappointing rookie season, many analysts expect the second-year forward to take significant strides in the coming year. Ingram, himself, expects to "unleash the beast" in his second season and lead the Lakers in scoring.

“That’s what I try to label myself as, being humble and not taking anything for granted. Doing the right things, knowing that I’m a great basketball player, but I don’t have to show it off my mouth. I can show it off my actions. But also having a swagger to myself to go out there, be myself and try to be a beast,” Ingram told Yahoo Sports in a recent interview.

The Clippers will also begin a new era, in the aftermath of point guard Chris Paul's exit. After Paul decided to take his talents to the Houston Rockets, the Clippers worked out a trade with their Western Conference rival, and proceeded to acquire the likes of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverly and Sam Dekker. Despite Paul's departure, the Clippers are projected to remain a playoff team, especially due to the increased workload of All-Star power forward Blake Griffin. Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming, Lakers vs Clippers live streaming and 2017-18 NBA season live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 (Friday in Australia)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Friday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)