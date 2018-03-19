Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Indiana Pacers (40-30) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-38) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT). Pacers, who own the fifth seed in the East, are coming off back-to-back losses to conference rivals, the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, All-Star guard Victor Oladipo wants his team to regroup quickly instead of lamenting the losses. During Saturday's 109-102 defeat to the Wizards, Oladipo committed three crucial turnovers in the second half as Indiana struggle to cut short a huge first half deficit.

"It was a tough loss. We learned from it, move on. You got to have short-term memory especially now during the end of the year and get ready for Monday. We just got to show a little bit of resiliency. Every game is important, whether it's on the road, whether it's at home. We've proven we can win on the road but every game is important. We got to take it one game at a time, value every possession and value every game," said Oladipo about his team dropping from the No. 3 seed to No. 5 after two losses.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will continue to be without top-scorer Brandon Ingram, who suffered a groin injury during a 131-113 victory over the Miami Heat on March. In his absence, the Lakers have gone 4-4 but have missed the second-year Duke forward, especially in closely-contested fourth quarters.

Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma, who has been slotted into the starting lineup to replace Ingram, has also been playing through an ankle injury. "It's a tough season. I feel like everyone has nicks and pains. I just got to push through it and keep playing. There's worse things than a little ankle sprain," said Kuzma, who also reacted to breaking D'Angelo Russell's record of most three-pointers by a Lakers rookie.

With 132 three-pointers, Kuzma set the new record during the 92-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night. "Any time you have any type of record in any record book, especially with the Lakers, it's pretty special. It's special because everybody said pre-draft what not, I couldn't shoot. So pretty funny, huh, how that works," said Kuzma, a candidate for Rookie of the Year, via ESPN.

After visiting the Pacers, the Lakers will continue their four-game road trip with visits to New Orleans (Thursday), Memphis (Saturday) and Detroit (next Monday). The Pacers, meanwhile, will visit the Pelicans on Wednesday before returning home to host the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live streaming, Lakers vs Pacers live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, March 19 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports Midwest (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)