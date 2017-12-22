Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online

December 22, 2017
November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Golden State Warriors (25-6) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (11-18) at the Oracle Arena on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The pacific division rivals will face off for the third time in the season after the Warriors registered two overtime victories on Nov. 29 (127-123) and Dec. 18 (116-114). 

Though the Warriors won the previous two encounters, the young Lakers team showed valour and spirit to push the reigning NBA champions to overtime. On both occasions, Warriors star Kevin Durant proved too much for the Lakers to handle as the reigning NBA Finals MVP combined for a total of 65 points, 18 rebounds, 13 assists and 4 blocks. Duant also came through in the extra time period to deny the Lakers an upset victory.

The Warriors have been dealing with a plethora of injuries in recent weeks. While Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with an ankle sprain, Draymond Green has sat out the last four games with a sore right shoulder. Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia and Shaun Livingston have also sat out a bunch of games due to various injuries. Green and Iguodala are expected to suit up against the Lakers on Friday. 

"We have a lot of depth and plenty of guys who can play, and so we have enough talent to continue to win, which is great. It may not be pretty right now, but we are doing a good job defensively and then finding ways to score," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on the eve of the day, while addressing his team's injury woes.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are fresh off their best victory of the season. On Wednesday, they snapped the Houston Rockets' 14-game winning streak with an impressive 122-116 on the road. The Lakers were led by rookie Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a career-high 38 points and cemented himself as the team's new starting power forward. Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming, Lakers vs Warriors live streaming, Lakers live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Dec. 22 (Saturday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Saturday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA)
Live StreamNBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA)

