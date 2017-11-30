Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) will host the Golden State Warriors (15-6) in a Pacific Division clash at the Staples Center on Wednesday (Thursday in Australia). Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, suffered a rare 110-106 defeat Monday during their visit to the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Golden State's two biggest superstars, will return to action against the Lakers after sitting out Monday's game with minor injuries. Curry sustained a bruised right hand while pursuing a loose ball in the 110-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Durant, meanwhile, has been dealing with a sprained left ankle for nearly two weeks, forcing him to miss four of the last five games.

Though Golden State's official team sheet has listed both Curry and Durant as "probable" for Wednesday's game, coach Steve Kerr confirmed Tuesday that the star duo is ready to return to the court.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a heart-breaking 120-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Lakers looked to be sailing to victory in the fourth quarter until coach Luke Walton controversially benched Jordan Clarkson in favour of rookie Lonzo Ball. Also, Walton re-inserted Larry Nance Jr. into the starting unit in place of rookie Kyle Kuzma, who leads all Lakers in scoring this season.

After the defeat, Walton defended his decision to replace Kuzma with Nance. "I don't believe in players losing starting positions from getting hurt. I think Kuzma did a very nice job of filling in for him, but now that Larry's ready to play again we'll put him back to the spot that he earned in training camp."

Kuzma, one of the frontrunners to win the Rookie of the Year award, is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers. Kuzma has also emerged as the Lakers' best perimeter shooter. The 22-year-old forward is evidently not bothered by reverting to the sixth man role. "To me, it doesn't really matter. I proved I can play against second-unit guys, first-unit guys. Same thing," Kuzma said Monday.

The young Lakers team is preparing for a brutal December schedule that includes visits to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday (Dec. 2), Philadelphia 76ers next Thursday (Dec. 7) and the Charlotte Hornets next Saturday (Dec. 9). Though the Lakers aren't expected to make the playoffs, they are currently only one-and-a-half wins behind the eighth seeded Utah Jazz (10-11). Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming, Lakers vs Warriors live streaming, Warriors live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: wWednesday, Nov. 27 (Tuesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEST (Thursday)

TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), CSNB, TWC SN (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)