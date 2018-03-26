Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-40) and the Detroit Pistons (33-40) will clash in an inter-conference clash at the Little Caesars Arena on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT). With both teams effectively out of the playoff picture, they will be playing for pride as the NBA regular season winds down.

While the Pistons are due to earn a lottery pick in June's NBA Draft, the Lakers will surrendered their first round selection to the Philadelphia 76ers. As a reason, the Lakers have more to gain from ending the season on a winning note.

The Lakers will continue to play without two of their leading-scorers: Isiah Thomas and Brandon Ingram. While Thomas has been ruled out due to a sore right hip, forward Ingram has missed the last 11 games because of a groin injury.

Lakers coach Luke Walton is confident that the rest of the roster will make up for the injured stars. "I tell all our players to be honest about how you're feeling and (what) you need, especially the guys that have been around the league for a little bit. He said it's been sore and he thinks a couple days off will help."

In lieu of the injuries, rookie forward Kyle Kuzma has assumed a bigger role. Kuzma is averaging nearly 25 points during the ongoing road trip. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds during the win in Memphis. "I'm very competitive. Those first three quarters I really didn't shoot the ball well. Just told myself I wasn't going to lose this game and I just really tried to lock in," Kuzma said after leading the Lakers past the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have capitalised on a few spots in their schedule, winning three of their last four games. Those wins came over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. They have been bolstered by the return of starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

"I was actually happier in the second half to see him (Jackson) go to the basket because he wasn't doing that in the first two games (since returning). First two games he only had one of his 20 shots in the restricted area and then (Saturday) he went to the basket three or four times in the second half. That was a real good thing for me to see," coach Stan Van Gundy said after the win over the Bulls.

The Lakers will be concluding their four-game road trip after losses in Indiana and New Orleans, and victory in Saturday's outing in Memphis. After visiting Detroit, the Lakers will be returning home to host the Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday), Milwaukee Bucks (Friday) and Sacramento Kings (Sunday). Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live streaming, Lakers vs Pistons live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, March 26 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports Detroit (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Go (USA)