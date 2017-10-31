Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online

Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center.

Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-4) will host the Detroit Pistons (5-2) at the Staples Center on Tuesday evening (Wednesday in Australia). The Lakers will try to end their two-game losing streak after suffering defeats to the Toronto Raptors on Friday and Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The Pistons, however, are the in-form team in the Eastern Conference, having beaten Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers on back-to-back nights over the weekend. Entering the season, the Stan Van Gundy's team weren't given good odds of making the playoffs. However, they have made a strong start to the 2017-18 NBA season, thanks largely to the efficient shooting of small forward Tobias Harris.

While Harris is averaging 20.9 points per game, offseason acquisition Avery Bradley has added 15.4 points and elite perimeter defense to Detroit's backcourt. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, the team's co-franchise stars, have also begun the new season on a strong note. On Sunday, Pistons rallied back from a 14-point third quarter deficit to stun the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions.

"Two games versus two very good teams. The morale in the locker room is great right now. We're embracing each other. We're enjoying it. We're having fun, and that's the biggest thing. We're having fun as a team in here," said Harris, who is shooting a career-high 46 percent from the three-point arc.

Pistons not getting carried away with hot streak

Van Gundy was quick to warn his team against complacency. The Pistons, with a 5-2 record, are currently tied for the best record in the conference. Last season, the team finished with a 37-45 record and missed out on the playoffs.

"It's great and I'm not downplaying it. These two wins are great. But it truly is two of 82 (games). We're seven games into an 82-game season, 75 to go. So you can be really happy and should be. ... And then (Monday) you've got to start getting yourself ready to play again," said Van Gundy after Sunday's 115-107 win over Golden State.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Luke Walton believes his young team is still learning the ropes of the NBA, and wants them to take the positives from Sunday's loss in Utah. "We're better when we're out in transition and we're not bogged down against a half-court defense. Because we're playing so many young guys ... we've got to get out, let them make plays, where they can use some of their skills, some of their youth to their advantage."

After hosting the Pistons, the Lakers will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday before returning home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Lakers will stay at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live streaming, Lakers vs Pistons live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Friday)

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)