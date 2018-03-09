Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

The Denver Nuggets (35-30) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-35) at the Pepsi Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). While the Lakers are coming off a nail-biting 108-107 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Nuggets are fresh off a two-game losing streak including a 113-108 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

With hopes of securing a playoff berth, the ninth-seeded Nuggets are desperate to get back to winning ways. They are currently two games behind the seventh-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and half a game behind the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. The Utah Jazz, too, are in the playoff hunt, boasting of an identical 35-30 record. The Lakers are technically still in the hunt to qualify for the postseason. But Luke Walton's team have a lot of ground to cover to edge out the Jazz, Clippers or Nuggets in the race for the eighth seed.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants Nikola Jokic, his best player, to assert himself a little more. In Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the star centre attempted only 9 shots. 

"Nikola can't take seven shots a night for us. Granted, he is unselfish, he makes the right play and I love all that. But Nikola needs to be aggressive. I want him taking 15 shots, 18 shots and (looking) to score in the post. Now, when he draws a double- and triple-team, then make the right play," Malone told reporters after Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, via ESPN. 

Meanwhile, Lakers coach showered praise on rookie Lonzo Ball for his defensive prowess in the win against Magic. Ball finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. "When he (Ball) plays, he makes winning plays all over the court. To me that falls in the category of making little plays like that that end up being, in a one-point game, make the difference."

After visiting Denver, the Los Angeles Lakers return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (Monday AEDT) and the Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). Meanwhile, the Nuggets stay at home to host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live streaming, Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows. 

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, March 9 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. MT (Local Time), 1 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Altitude Sports (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

