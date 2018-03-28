Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Clippers live streaming, Kyle Kuzma
December 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford (11) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-41) will host the Dallas Mavericks (23-51) in a battle between conference rivals at the Staples Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT). With both teams officially knocked out of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, they will be playing for pride and player development, as the regular season winds down.

Lakers currently lead the four-game regular season series at 2-1 with the most recent victory coming on Feb. 23. On that night, forward Julius Randle, a resident of Dallas, registered a triple-double (18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) as the Lakers blew out the Mavericks 124-102 at home. The Lakers haven't beaten the Mavericks in a regular season series in nearly a decade.

Luke Walton's team is dealing with injuries to second-year forward Brandon Ingram (groin) and Josh Hart (hand), a big reason for their reason inconsistent run. After beginning the month with an impressive 5-2 record, the Lakers have lost five of their last six games -- the latest defeat coming against the Detroit Pistons on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

On the road, the Lakers held their own against Detroit and nearly pulled off the victory until Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson took over the game in the fourth quarter. "I think we're really just frustrating ourselves. I know I am. We feel as a team we definitely can be better. They're very winnable games, (with) all respect to the teams we played, we feel a lot of it's on us," starter center Brook Lopez said after the loss, via ESPN.

With Ingram still listed as "questionable" for Wednesday's game, Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will have to assume bigger roles. Ball is coming off one of the best shooting nights of his young career, the point guard made 7/8 field goals against the Pistons. Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming, Lakers vs Mavericks live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, March 28 (Thursday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Thursday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports Southwest (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Go (USA)

