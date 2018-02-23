Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-34) will host the Dallas Mavericks (18-40) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). The Western Conference rivals will be returning to action for the first time since the All-Star break (Feb. 16 - 21). 

In a major development, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will be returning to action for the first time since the 107-101 away victory over the Mavericks on Jan. 13. Since then, Ball missed a total of 15 games due to a sprained ligament in his left knee. In the aftermath of the All-Star break, Ball return to full contact practice with the Lakers and was medically cleared for a comeback. Though ball told reporters Thursday that he felt "some pain" in his knee, he confirmed that he'd return against the Mavericks. 

Brandon Ingram, who handled ball-handling duties in Ball's absence, is excited to have his point guard back. "It's going to be really fun to have him out there pushing the basketball and putting guys in different spots and giving confidence to other guys. It's just going to make our offense even better," said Ingram, via ESPN. Ingram, a second-year forward, is averaging a team high 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was recently fined US$600,000 (AU$767,460) by the NBA for making controversial remarks about his team deliberately losing games to better its chances in the draft lottery. Dirk Nowitzki, the team's senior statesman, defended his team's integrity, denying that they were tanking on purpose. 

"Players never play to lose. It might happen, but you don't play for it. I still love to compete. That's one big reason why I'm still out there. I'll never stand for losing on purpose. It's just not who I am," said Nowitzki, a 20-year veteran in the league. 

After hosting the Mavericks, the Lakers will begin a four-game road stead starting with a clash against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Thereafter, the Lakers travel to the Atlanta Hawks (Monday), Miami Heat (Thursday) and San Antonio Spurs (next Saturday) before returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5. Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming, Lakers vs Mavericks live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Feb. 23 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: ESPN, FSSW, TWC-SN (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car