Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-31) will continue their five-game road trip with a stop at the Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets (19-33) on Friday (Saturday AEDT). It will be the first time Lakers big man Brook Lopez returns to Brooklyn since the blockbuster D'Angelo Russell trade last June. 

Russell will be facing his old team for the second time since his trade to the Nets. During the previous encounter, the third-year point guard finished with 17 points and 7 assists but shot a subpar 8/24 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point line as the Nets suffered a 124-112 loss at the Staples Center.

Lopez, who had a season-high 34 points and 10 rebounds during that game, is thrilled to return to Brooklyn for the first time since the trade. Lopez spent nine full seasons with the Nets after being drafted by the franchise in 2008. "I mean, especially on the court, I can be very visible, with my emotions. So yeah, just trying to control myself, breathe a little bit, and just keep cool because it was an unfortunate game for us. Just watching it, it was tough to be out there. Just trying to get settled a little bit," Lopez said Thursday, via ESPN.

A lot has transpired since that Nov. 3 clash. While Russell is returning from a lengthy injury layoff, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has missed eight consecutive games since the 107-101 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 13. The young Lakers have been a winning ball club in recent weeks, boasting of a 8-4 record over their last 12 games. They had lost 11 of 12 games between Dec. 12 and Jan. 5 before the recent pair of four-game winning streaks. 

On Wednesday, however, the Lakers suffered a 127-105 blowout loss against the Orlando Magic. Forward Julius Randle an coach Luke Walton lamented the team's lack of effort on defence. "It was just garbage. Our effort and our focus wasn't there. That was it," said Randle. "We weren't committed to guarding anyone tonight," added Walton. Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming, Lakers vs Nets live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Nets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Feb. 2 (Saturday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, YES Sports (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet, YES Network (USA)

