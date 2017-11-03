Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will host the Brooklyn Nets (3-5) at the Staples Center on Friday evening (Saturday in Australia). The game will mark the first time former Laker D'Angelo Russell would return to Los Angeles since he was traded to Brooklyn in the offseason.

Russell was the Lakers' starting point guard for two full seasons after he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2015. In a controversial trade, the new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson and Rob Peinka, traded Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in this year's draft. The Lakers have evidently struck gold by drafting forward Kyle Kuzma in the same class that fetched them No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball, No. 28 pick Josh Hart and No. 42 pick Thomas Bryant.

After an impressive 113-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday, the Lakers lost a buzzer-beating thriller 113-110 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday evening. With less than 10 seconds left, the Blazers threw the ball to star point guard Damian Lillard, who made a 30 foot three-point shot to break the hearts of Lakers fans. Despite the defeat, Lakers saw more flashes of star potential in Kuzma, who scored 22 points off the bench.

"The NBA space has really helped. Teams have to really respect my jumper, and I'm a mismatch at the four, so a lot of times I have slower guys on me and I can exploit that. I'm just comfortable all over the floor. It's been a pretty easy transition for the most part so far," Kuzma said ahead of the game. Kuzma is leading all Lakers in scoring this season with 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Russell, who leads the Nets with 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists, is excited about his return to Staples Center. "It's going to be an exciting crowd about my comeback. But it's really about winning for me. Starting off (the road trip) with a loss would be a tough one to stomach going into the next few games. So if we can get that first one, it would give us some intensity going into this road trip. ... I think I've gotten better over the summer, so I definitely want to go in there and showcase that, but it's about winning."

While the Lakers have taken major strides as a defensive unit, the Nets continue to rank last in the league in points allowed per game (118.8). The Lakers are currently Top-10 in defensive efficiency and No. 19 in points allowed per game (111.5). Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming, Lakers vs Nets live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Nets live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 (Saturday in Australia)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Saturday)

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, YES Network (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)