Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Brandon Ingram
Jan 17, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-29) and the Boston Celtics (34-13) will renew their historic rivalry Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) at the Staples Center. The Celtics, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, are on a three-game losing streak, dropping three at home to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. 

The two storied NBA franchises are in the opposite ends of the spectrum. While the Lakers are entering the fifth year of the rebuild, the Celtics, under the leadership of star guard Kyrie Irving, are trying to unseat Cleveland Cavaliers as the best team in the East. The Lakers are banking on their young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

On Saturday, the Celtics lost 103-95 to an Orlando Magic team that had lost 17 of their previous 19 games. And Celtics big man Al Horford knows his team needs a victory to regain its morale. "In my eyes, I feel like we're fighting for our lives right now. That has to be our mindset going into (Tuesday's) game, and we'll take it a game at a time, focus on (the Lakers) and make sure we come out with a lot of energy and that we're able to sustain it throughout the game," Horford said on the eve of the game in Los Angeles, via ESPN

The Lakers have won six of their last eight games despite injuries to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. On Sunday, they registered a 127-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Lakers coach Luke Walton wants his young team to continue with good habits that led to a five-game winning streak at home.

"During our home winning streak, we have been really, really good defensively. I was searching out a group that was willing to play that type of defense. ... We got a group in there that was committed to that end of the floor, and then we just stuck with them because they were playing hard and playing the right way," said Walton. Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live streaming, Lakers vs Celtics live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia), WatchTNT (USA)

