Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) and the Boston Celtics (9-2) will renew their historic rivalry Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) at the TD Garden. The Lakers will try to end Boston's nine-game winning streak.

The two storied franchises are in the opposite ends of the food chain. While the Lakers are building around their young core group of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, the Celtics, under the leadership of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, are trying to end Cleveland Cavaliers' dominance over the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics began the season with back-to-back losses to the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks before going off on their 9-game winning streak. In the aftermath of Gordon Hayward's season-ending injury, the Celtics have given more playing time to rookie Jayson Tatum, who has responded admirably, averaging a tally of 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting a remarkable 52 percent from the three-point line. 

Irving, Boston's prized offseason acquisition, has lived up to the hype. The star point guard put on a dazzling performance against the Atlanta Hawks Monday, finishing with a tally of 35 points and 7 assists. Horford has been a consistent presence on both sides of the floor, averaging 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while also making 1.6 threes per game and protecting the rim. The Celtics are currently ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are on a mini winning streak of their own, having defeated the Brooklyn Nets (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Sunday) after a heartbreaking loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Though rookie Lonzo Ball has struggled to shoot consistently, the team is playing an exciting brand of basketball. Coach Luke Walton has credited Ball for setting the pace and the tone for this teammates.

"The chemistry's building. We're playing a lot faster, and in half-court we're cutting a lot harder. Guys are knowing where people are at now. It's getting a lot easier," Ball said after the team's impressive 107-102 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live streaming, Lakers vs Celtics live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Thursday in Australia)
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Thursday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia)

Related
Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star behind schedule for return
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: New promos released
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Ian Malcolm to have ‘small’ role
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Luke back on Millennium Falcon
‘Outlander’ season 3: Ronald Moore answers fan questions
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Meera Reed story may have ended already
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Ellie Kendrick may not be back
'Outlander' season 3: Producers made Laoghaire more sympathetic
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights on ‘First Wife’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car