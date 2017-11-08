Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online

Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) and the Boston Celtics (9-2) will renew their historic rivalry Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) at the TD Garden. The Lakers will try to end Boston's nine-game winning streak.

The two storied franchises are in the opposite ends of the food chain. While the Lakers are building around their young core group of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, the Celtics, under the leadership of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, are trying to end Cleveland Cavaliers' dominance over the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics began the season with back-to-back losses to the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks before going off on their 9-game winning streak. In the aftermath of Gordon Hayward's season-ending injury, the Celtics have given more playing time to rookie Jayson Tatum, who has responded admirably, averaging a tally of 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting a remarkable 52 percent from the three-point line.

Irving, Boston's prized offseason acquisition, has lived up to the hype. The star point guard put on a dazzling performance against the Atlanta Hawks Monday, finishing with a tally of 35 points and 7 assists. Horford has been a consistent presence on both sides of the floor, averaging 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while also making 1.6 threes per game and protecting the rim. The Celtics are currently ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are on a mini winning streak of their own, having defeated the Brooklyn Nets (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Sunday) after a heartbreaking loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Though rookie Lonzo Ball has struggled to shoot consistently, the team is playing an exciting brand of basketball. Coach Luke Walton has credited Ball for setting the pace and the tone for this teammates.

"The chemistry's building. We're playing a lot faster, and in half-court we're cutting a lot harder. Guys are knowing where people are at now. It's getting a lot easier," Ball said after the team's impressive 107-102 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday. Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live streaming, Lakers vs Celtics live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Thursday in Australia)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Thursday)

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia)