Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Los Angeles Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Oct 28, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Russ Isabella

The Atlanta Hawks (18-42) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (25-34) at the Philips Arena on Monday evening (Tuesday AEDT). It is the second and last regular season match-up between the teams after the Lakers blew out the Hawks 132-113 at the Staples Center on Jan. 7.

During that victory in January, the young Lakers star tandem of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball combined for 33 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, while four players off the bench scored in double-digits. Since that win, the Lakers moved Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isiah Thomas and Channing Frye at the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

The Lakers are coming off back-to-back victories since the All-Star break, first a 124-102 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, followed by a thrilling 113-108 win over the Sacramento Kings a day later. 

Thomas had arguably his best game as a Laker Saturday when he made four clutch free throws to seal the victory in Saramento. Thomas, who will continue to come off the bench, finished with 17 points and 4 assists as the Lakers starved off a late comeback from a young and energitic Kings team. 

But it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who came shining through against the Kings, registeing a season-high 34 ponts including a career-high eight 3-point baskets. Despite Lonzo Ball's impending return to the starting unit, Lakers coach Luke Walton is expected to keep Caldwell-Pope in the first unit. 

"When you get a guy hot who can shoot like him (Caldwell-Pope), you try to use him. Sometimes as a decoy, sometimes as a back-screener because you know guys aren't going to want to leave him. He was playing really well and then he got hurt. He had to find his rhythm again. Keeping him on the court and allowing him to play has allowed him to find that rhythm. Credit to him because he's been putting in the work," Walton said of his shooting guard after the Lakers' 25th win of the season, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Hawks, who own the worst record in the NBA, are coming off three consecutive defeats -- all on the road -- besides losing five of their last six games. The Hawks are reportedly "tanking" the season in hopes of landing a franchise-changing star in this year's NBA Draft. 

Veteran guard Kent Bazemore, a former Laker, acknowledges that the season is a lost cause for the Hawks. But he wants his teammates to compete nonethless. "We just want to go out there and compete. We didn't do that (against Indiana on Friday night)." Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming, Lakers vs Hawks live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Monday, Feb. 26 (Tuesday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)
TV Channel: TWC-SN, Fox Sports South East (USA) 
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car