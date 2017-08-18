A look into an average Australian's pay packet

By on
worker
A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain February 26, 2014. Reuters/Eddie Keogh

The average earnings of private sector workers in Australia rose by only 0.8 percent to $1,123.50 in the year to May. Meanwhile, government and other publicly employed employees have seen their average pay climbed by 4 percent to $1,410.60.

The latest Average Weekly Earnings (AWE) poll from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that the average weekly pay was $1,179 at the end of May this year, leaving it up a paltry 1.6 percent from the previous year. Consumer price inflation runs at 1.9 percent in the year to June this year. That means the weekly pay for the average Aussie worker has gone backwards over the year.

The latest AWE report has estimated the average value of gross wages and salaries paid to employees. To calculate it, the total earnings of workers is divided by the total number of employees in any given week. According to the ABS, the average weekly earnings of full-time workers rose by 1.8 percent to $1,543.20 over the same period.

Gap between private and public-sector workers

The WPI release for the June quarter shows a gap between the average weekly earnings for private and public sector workers during the same period. Those who work in the public sector have seen their pay increased almost five times faster than private sector workers.

Full-time public sector earnings climbed by 2.8 percent to $1,686 over the year. Those in the private sector saw a 1.4 percent rise to $1,503.90.

Moreover, the ABS said that average weekly earnings for women rose at a faster pace than men over the year. Females’ average earnings rose by 2.3 percent to $946.800. For males, they rose by 1.6 percent to $1,417.20.

Gender and location

For full time employees, female ordinary earnings climbed by 2.6 percent to $1,386.60 from a year earlier. Earnings for male employees working full-time increased by 1.5 percent to $1,637.20.

The AWE data can be utilised to compare average earnings between men and women at a comprehensive level, the ABS said. However, it does not take some compositional differences into account including occupation or hours worked which contribute significantly to the difference seen between male and female earnings.

In terms of location, the ACT still has the highest average weekly earnings level for full-time employees at $1,774.10. It has beaten Western Australia and the Northern Territory for top spot with average earnings of $1,714.70 and $1,616.50 respectively, Business Insider noted.

Fox Business/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Snoke’s true purpose and powers
New picture of scruffy looking Jamie from ‘Outlander’ season 3
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
'Wynonna Earp' season 2 'Gone as a Girl Can Get' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Wynonna Earp' spoilers of 'Gone as a Girl Can Get'
'The 100' season 5 production update: Pictures of cast having fun
‘The 100’ season 5 production begins
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car