Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics

By @saihoops on
Lonzo Ball
Nov 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) in the second quarter at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball played the biggest game of his young career Wednesday when the Los Angeles Lakers (5-6) visited arch rivals Boston Celtics (10-2) at the TD Garden. After his team's 107-96 defeat, Ball addressed the arrest of brother LiAngelo Ball, who faces charges of shoplifting in China. 

Ball revealed that he is yet to speak with LiAngelo or any of his family members. Li Angelo and LaMelo, Ball's youngest brother, are both in China as part of the UCLA squad that will face Georgia Tech on Friday. On Thursday, LaVar Ball and LaMelo Ball arrived in Shanghai to visit LiAngelo at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou. 

"I mean, it's still my little brother. But I got to come out here and play," Ball told reporters Wednesday when asked if his brother's arrest affected his mindset before the game. Ball's shooting woes continued as he finished 4/15 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range. He did, however, contribute six assists, five rebounds and four blocks to go along with his nine points. 

Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes continue…

Over the course of his first 11 NBA games, Ball, the No. 2 overall pick at this year's draft, is shooting a mediocre 29 percent from the field. The UCLA standout admitted that the missed shots were taking a toll mentally. "It's just in my head, to be honest. I know I can (shoot) ... It's a long season. Just got to stay positive and keep putting in work. And then it is going to show for itself.  Obviously, right now, I am making no shots, but [just got to] keep shooting," said Ball.

Meanwhile, Celtics star Kyrie Irving showered praise on his point guard counterpart. "He's 6-(foot)-6, unbelievable in transition. Understanding that he wants to get his teammates involved. Can you really put a position on him, particularly right now?... He does a great job of running that team. When he started to get comfortable and the pace started to pick up, that's where he starts to flourish."

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will continue their East Coast road trip with a match-up against the Washington Wizards on Thursday (Friday in Australia). Luke Walton's squad will travel to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday before flying to Phoenix to face the Suns at the start of next week. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 9: Michael vs. Kol
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Ivy will test Regina
'General Hospital' Nov. 9-10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 8-10 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Opening scene details
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct
Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car