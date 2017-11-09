Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball played the biggest game of his young career Wednesday when the Los Angeles Lakers (5-6) visited arch rivals Boston Celtics (10-2) at the TD Garden. After his team's 107-96 defeat, Ball addressed the arrest of brother LiAngelo Ball, who faces charges of shoplifting in China.

Ball revealed that he is yet to speak with LiAngelo or any of his family members. Li Angelo and LaMelo, Ball's youngest brother, are both in China as part of the UCLA squad that will face Georgia Tech on Friday. On Thursday, LaVar Ball and LaMelo Ball arrived in Shanghai to visit LiAngelo at a luxury hotel in Hangzhou.

"I mean, it's still my little brother. But I got to come out here and play," Ball told reporters Wednesday when asked if his brother's arrest affected his mindset before the game. Ball's shooting woes continued as he finished 4/15 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range. He did, however, contribute six assists, five rebounds and four blocks to go along with his nine points.

Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes continue…

Over the course of his first 11 NBA games, Ball, the No. 2 overall pick at this year's draft, is shooting a mediocre 29 percent from the field. The UCLA standout admitted that the missed shots were taking a toll mentally. "It's just in my head, to be honest. I know I can (shoot) ... It's a long season. Just got to stay positive and keep putting in work. And then it is going to show for itself. Obviously, right now, I am making no shots, but [just got to] keep shooting," said Ball.

Meanwhile, Celtics star Kyrie Irving showered praise on his point guard counterpart. "He's 6-(foot)-6, unbelievable in transition. Understanding that he wants to get his teammates involved. Can you really put a position on him, particularly right now?... He does a great job of running that team. When he started to get comfortable and the pace started to pick up, that's where he starts to flourish."

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will continue their East Coast road trip with a match-up against the Washington Wizards on Thursday (Friday in Australia). Luke Walton's squad will travel to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday before flying to Phoenix to face the Suns at the start of next week.