Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period

By @saihoops on
Lonzo Ball injury update, Lonzo Ball
Jan 13, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up wearing a top that commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball could miss an extended period of action due to a troublesome knee, according to Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton. Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers last June.

On Sunday (Monday AEDT), Ball sat out his fourth consecutive game with a sore knee as the Lakers beat the New York Knicks 127-107 courtesy a combined 56 points from Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson. Walton doesn't expect Ball to play Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics or the forthcoming five-game road trip. 

"They (Ball and the Lakers training staff) did more yesterday than the day before, and he says he feels good today but he is still out... I don't expect him back (anytime soon). I haven't seen him on the court doing anything, but they're looking at it, still just taking it day by day to see when the knee is feeling better," Walton told the media after the Lakers' second consecutive win on Sunday, via ESPN.

Lonzo Ball injury update: PG unlikely for five-game road trip

After hosting the Celtics, the Lakers begin a five-game, 11-day road trip starting with a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lakers will then travel up north to Canada for a clash against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday before visiting the Orlando Magic (Jan. 31), Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 2) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 5). Walton doesn't rule out the possibility of Ball sitting out the entire road trip. 

"Whether he plays or not (on the trip), that all depends on the knee. We are not going to rush him back from a sore knee. Once that gets better, we will get him back on the court," said Walton, while confirming that Bill will travel with team despite the injury.

Lonzo Ball, averaging an impressive tally of 10.2 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals, has missed a total of 10 games in his rookie season thus far. The Lakers are 2-8 when Ball sits out. The UCLA standout missed six games earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury. Ball and the Lakers are not expected to make the playoffs. Stay tuned for the latest Lonzo Ball injury update. 

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car