Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period

Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball could miss an extended period of action due to a troublesome knee, according to Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton. Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers last June.

On Sunday (Monday AEDT), Ball sat out his fourth consecutive game with a sore knee as the Lakers beat the New York Knicks 127-107 courtesy a combined 56 points from Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson. Walton doesn't expect Ball to play Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics or the forthcoming five-game road trip.

"They (Ball and the Lakers training staff) did more yesterday than the day before, and he says he feels good today but he is still out... I don't expect him back (anytime soon). I haven't seen him on the court doing anything, but they're looking at it, still just taking it day by day to see when the knee is feeling better," Walton told the media after the Lakers' second consecutive win on Sunday, via ESPN.

After hosting the Celtics, the Lakers begin a five-game, 11-day road trip starting with a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lakers will then travel up north to Canada for a clash against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday before visiting the Orlando Magic (Jan. 31), Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 2) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 5). Walton doesn't rule out the possibility of Ball sitting out the entire road trip.

"Whether he plays or not (on the trip), that all depends on the knee. We are not going to rush him back from a sore knee. Once that gets better, we will get him back on the court," said Walton, while confirming that Bill will travel with team despite the injury.

Lonzo Ball, averaging an impressive tally of 10.2 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals, has missed a total of 10 games in his rookie season thus far. The Lakers are 2-8 when Ball sits out. The UCLA standout missed six games earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury. Ball and the Lakers are not expected to make the playoffs. Stay tuned for the latest Lonzo Ball injury update.