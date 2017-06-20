London mosque attack: Finsbury Park Mosque imam steps in to protect suspect from angry crowd

By @chelean on
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017.
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. Reuters/Neil Hall

The Finsbury Park Mosque imam protected the suspect from being beaten by an angry mob. Mohammed Mahmoud stepped in between the crowd and the man who mowed down a group of Muslim worshippers with a van after it was learnt that the suspect, later named Darren Osborne, deliberately tried to kill them.

Just after midnight on Monday, a van ran down a group of pedestrians on Seven Sisters Road in North London, near the Finsbury Park Mosque. The attack left several persons injured and one person, who was being treated on the ground after collapsing prior to the attack, dead. According to witnesses, Osborne, a 47-year-old father of four who was driving the van, calmly told the group, “I’m going to kill Muslims… you deserve it… I did my bit.” His words apparently eliminated any doubt that it was an accident.

Onlookers who rushed to the scene dragged Osborne out of the vehicle and began beating him down on the ground. However, Mahmoud and other mosque officials stepped in and quelled the anger of the group to protect the suspect. He ordered the crowd not to touch Osborne and just hand him over to the police. The crowd obeyed their leader.

“Some tried to give kicks or punches,” Mahmoud was quoted by The Australian as saying. “By God’s grace, we managed to surround him and protect him from any harm. We managed to stop all forms of attack and abuse towards him coming from every angle.”

It wasn’t all his doing, though, Mahmoud said. He also shared credit with his brothers in faith, who helped him shield Osborne from the angry crowd. The 30-year-old imam’s actions have been commended online, with commenters calling him a hero for showing restraint and protecting the man who wished them harm.

Previous reports cited eyewitnesses’ accounts that claimed there were three people seen exiting the vehicle. However, the Metropolitan Police said they believed the suspect acted alone. The Telegraph reports that Osborne’s target may not actually be those leaving the mosque, but the Muslim Welfare House, a sister mosque just yards away.

Osborne didn’t appear to be regretful of his actions. On the contrary, even as he was being handcuffed by the police, he grinned and blew kisses at the crowd, witnesses claimed. He is now being held for terrorism offences and attempted murder.

His family were still in shock over his actions, saying “it still hasn’t really sunk in.” His mother, sister and nephew said in a statement that their “hearts go out to those who’ve been injured.”

Read more: London attack: 1 killed, several hurt after van hits pedestrians near Finsbury Park mosque

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra denies failure to consult on job cuts; Former 'I’m A Celebrity' castmate Tom Arnold sues Ten
Analysts react as Marissa Mayer leaves Yahoo with US$186 million
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac shares drop after Moody's downgrade
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac shares drop after Moody's downgrade
Jobs in Australia: Best prospects for a salary increase this year
Jobs in Australia: Best prospects for a salary increase this year
More Business
Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products
US sells US$12B fighter jets to Qatar days after Trump accused it of funding terrorism
London fire: 12 dead, 18 critical in Grenfell Tower blaze [PHOTOS]
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon
Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon
Australia’s war against food waste
Australia’s war against food waste
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks, Mavericks share strong interest in Frank Ntilikina
Paul George trade: Lakers could offer Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson and 28th pick
Chris Paul Free Agency: Knicks could have signed point guard if not for Carmelo Anthony trade buzz
Jimmy Butler trade to Boston Celtics 'an unlikely scenario': Report
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Knicks believe Lauri Markkanen can replace Latvian forward
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Knicks believe Lauri Markkanen can replace Latvian forward
Jimmy Butler trade: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving reach out to Bulls star, claims new report
Jimmy Butler trade: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving reach out to Bulls star, claims new report
More Sports
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
'Five Nights at Freddy's' update: Earlier FNaF game versions get improved full screen mode options
Minor patch released for ‘Five Night’s at Freddy’s’ 2 to 4
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions
More Life
Hiram Lodge's entry to Riverdale may push Veronica closer to Archie
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 1: Meet Team Kelly and Team Boy George
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car