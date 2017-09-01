Logitech launches the Craft wireless keyboard; New peripheral has a touch-sensitive knob

Logitech on Thursday launched the all-new Craft wireless keyboard. The peripheral device is unique as it comes with a touch-sensitive aluminium knob, which is optimised for convenient and creative control. The new product will be available starting October.

Logitech’s latest “advanced” hardware comes with a creative input dial called the Crown. The feature, according to the company, sets “a new standard for computer keyboards.” With its look and added functionalities, the Craft does seem like a trendsetter.

The Crown’s touch-sensitive feature delivers a contemporary approach to quickly access context-specific computing programmes and tools. Adobe Photoshop users can tweak image brightness, contrast and saturation with just a touch, tap or turn of the knob. The dial can also be used to create and adjust graphs and charts in Microsoft Excel.

The aluminium creative input dial recognises specific user apps for immediate access to and changing the value of context-specific functions, including but not limited to chart type, brush size and font size. The Swiss electronics giant’s Options software allows custom profiling for further convenience when using Adobe apps such as Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premiere Pro, although it only works on CC 2017 versions and above. Users can also easily access to global controls to effortlessly change desktops, navigate between apps or adjust volume levels.

Rounding out the Craft’s features are the “smart illumination” proximity sensors and the Easy-Switch button. The backlit keys detect the user’s hands and adjust lighting on-the-fly depending on the environment. The Easy-Switch button allows the keyboard to easily switch between three connected devices. And yes, the keyboard has dual layout Mac and Windows use.

“Our new flagship Logitech Craft keyboard is for all creators who spend a lot of time designing and creating - who want to work with greater precision and feel connected to their work,” according to Logitech global head of keyboards Art O’Gnimh. “The creative input dial gives you instant access to the functions you need, the moment you need them, allowing you to increase your productivity by simply touching the dial.”

The Logitech Craft wireless keyboard will be available worldwide in October globally for a suggested retail price of US$199.99. Based on the North American pricing, the peripheral should be offered in Australia for at least AU$249.99.

Logitech Craft wireless keyboard tech specs, features and details