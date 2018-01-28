Liverpool crash out of FA Cup after 3-2 loss to West Brom

Liverpool FC crashed out of the FA Cup Saturday (Sunday AEDT) in the fourth round following their 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. The Reds have now failed to progress beyond the fourth round for a third consecutive season under manager Jurgen Klopp.

In a heated battle, Liverpool lost a match that was heavily decided by Video Assistant Referee referrals which caused a ton of confusion on the pitch and in the dugouts. There were three major incidents in the first half that required the aid of technology -- including the first time an on-field referee has used the brand new pitch side television replay.

And though the game was officiated fairly, fans were outraged at the referees wasting almost four minutes (while watching replays) before awarding Liverpool winger Roberto Firmino a penalty during the final few minutes. After Mohamed Salah was fouled, referees spent additional time referring to the replays.

Klopp, however, wasn't willing to blame the referees for his team's ouster from English soccer's oldest and most prestigious tournament. The Liverpool manager bemoaned his team's inability to play defence during crucial moments of the game. In his post-match interview, Klopp said that West Brom were deserving winners.

"In the decisive parts of the game around the goals it was poor. Bad defending, that's how it is. Bad defending most of the time means the wrong decision. It's a difficult game, experienced opponent. They deserved it to be honest, I don't like to say that, but it's the truth, they deserve it, so compliments to their side.

"I think it makes sense to sleep another night on it (before talking to the players) to really analyse the game. We wanted to show that we really want to stay in this competition. Tomorrow we have to (analyse). It's not the first game I've lost, and not the first game I've wanted to win really desperately and lost. It's just a bad feeling, but it's deserved, for me, for the boys, it's deserved," added Klopp, via Sky Sports.

Klopp believes that fans must show patience with the new review system, brushing aside worries that the lengthy breaks affected his team's rhythm on the field. "Did it disrupt the flow? Which flow?! Of course it will change things. Is it nice that West Brom celebrate a goal and then someone tells them it's not a goal? But that's what we always wanted, that if a goal should be disallowed, it should be disallowed."