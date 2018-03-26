Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool vs Manchester City
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Watford - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 17, 2018 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match Reuters / Phil Noble

Liverpool can beat Manchester City in the forthcoming Champions League quarter-finals, opines former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus. The English clubs will square off in the first leg of the final eight at Anfield on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). 

No English team has won the UEFA Champions League since Roberto Di Matteo's Chelsea team prevailed in a thrilling final against Bayern Munich in 2012. Alex Ferguson's Manchester United (2008) and Rafael Benítez' Liverpool (2005) were the previous two English teams to go the distance. 

City are the overwhelming favourites to beat Liverpool and advance to the semi-finals, with hopes of bringing home a franchise-first Champions League crown. However, Matthaus believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a history of succeeding against top-tier teams. Klopp was the manager of the Borussia Dortmund team that ended Bayern Munich's dominance a few years ago. 

"Maybe City has more money but I know the mentality of Klopp, I know the mentality of his team. They work very hard. Liverpool has the mentality and an atmosphere in the ground that is similar to Dortmund. He is a powerful coach. He can get people to take to him -- the players and the fans. He has to find one or two more players, especially in the defence to be better in the competition," said Matthaus, while in Anfield for a charity game. 

Liverpool vs Manchester City on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team is currently 16 points clear of the second-placed Manchester United and 19 points clear of the third-placed Liverpool in the English Premiere League standings. When Guardiola arrived in City, soccer pundits were convinced that the celebrated manager will lead the English club to rare European glory. 

"City are maybe one step higher than all the other teams in England at the moment but for sure other teams will invest and find the right players. I know Jurgen Klopp knows exactly which player he needs. He finds the right players, especially in the offence, who can make the difference on the highest level," added Matthaus.

The 2018 Champions League quarter-finals get underway Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) with matches pitting reigning winners Real Madrid vs Juventus and Bayern Munich vs Sevilla. Besides Liverpool and City, Barcelona and Roma will play their quarter-final fixture a day later.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car