Liverpool: 'Ball of fire' destroyed about 1,400 cars on New Year's Eve

fire
Fire from brazier. Wikimedia Commons

A huge fire raged through a parking garage in the northern English city of Liverpool and destroyed about 1,400 cars. No injuries were reported.

The blaze engulfed the car park in King's Dock on New Year's Eve, reportedly leaving hundreds of people stranded. The charred remains of vehicles were seen in the parking garage.

Jan Clarke from Australia was not able to go home. She instead spent the night at a centre with daughters Kaitlyn Bolton, 27, and Shelly, 22.

An emergency shelter has been set up for those who were not able to come home because their cars were ruined. Two dogs, which were believed to have been the only animals inside cars at the time of the blaze, were rescued.

The Liverpool International Horse Show was cancelled due to the fire. Horses that were stabled in the garage for performances were transferred for their safety inside the arena.

French show jumper Daniel Delsart was supposed to be competing in a show. He ended up helping to evacuate some of the horses to keep them safe. The Echo Arena has confirmed that all people and horses were safe.

“Like a ball of fire”

According to witnesses, vehicles appeared to explode every couple of seconds during the time when the blaze was at its peak. They added that the fire appeared to start in the engine of an older Land Rover. It spread quickly.

Witness Sue Wright, who had been attending the horse show with her husband, told BBC News the flames were shooting out of the engine. They were coming past the tires. "It looked like a ball of fire on the front of the car and it was producing a lot of smoke,” she added.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue’s Dan Stephens said the flames spread very rapidly. He said he believed a sprinkler system would have suppressed it.

Clarke said the first sign of the fire was smoke. She added they initially thought it was firecrackers.

Lesson learned

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has noted about lessons to be learned. "If there's things we can do to make the car parks more safer then that is exactly what we will do," he said.

Those who needed temporary shelter headed to a reception centre at Lifestyles Gym, which was opened by the Liverpool City Council. Some people took advantage of lifts by fellow show-goers or locals while others were offered accommodation.

