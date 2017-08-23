List of Android devices getting Oreo

A 3D printed Android logo
A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Google has officially announced Android Oreo and it is reportedly coming to several devices from Google Pixel, Nexus 5X, Nokia 8, Samsung, Essential PH-1 and other smartphones. Not all Android phones, however, may be upgraded to Android O this year.

Android Oreo promises comprehensive range of improvements. These include faster performance, an improved cut-and-paste system and longer battery life. Phones released during the rest of this year will likely launch with Android O.

With Oreo, users will have seamless updates in full effect. It means just 0.1mb of storage will be needed to update to the newest version of Android.

The list of devices that will get the upgrade starts with the apparent members of the Android family Google’s own Pixel and Nexus devices were expected to be eligible for the Android O public beta program. These include Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Pixel C tablet.

CNET has confirmed a list of companies that will soon launch new devices running Oreo or upgrade existing models. These are Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

When a specific phone maker will roll out the update and which models will get it are yet to be announced. Based on previous Android releases, users can anticipate that any phones already released in 2017 will get the update.

HMD Global is now manufacturing and selling Nokia branded smartphones. During the launch of Nokia 8, HMD Global announced this will be one of the first phones to get the update.

According to the company, it is already “deep in development” of Oreo for the Nokia 8 device, and will roll it out quickly. Oreo was also reportedly promised for Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones.

Essential, on the other hand, is one of the firms working on Android O development, according to one of Google’s blog posts. It is the company of Andy Rubin, the co-founder of Android. Essential has recently announced the Essential PH-1 module smartphone.

OnePlus has also confirmed Oreo update for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the latest OnePlus 5 devices, The Indian Express reported. For Samsung, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the S7 series are expected to be upgraded, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

HTC will likely roll out the upgrade for its flagship HTC U11 device. Sony is expected to have it for the Xperia XZ Premium smartphone.


McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car