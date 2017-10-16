Lisa Wilkinson leaves ‘Today’ immediately after failed salary negotiation

By @chelean on
Sylvia Jeffreys and Lisa Wilkinson
"Today Show" host Lisa Wilkinson (right) takes a selfie with Sylvia Jeffreys. Instagram/lisa_wilkinson

Lisa Wilkinson has immediately left Channel Nine after a failed salary negotiation. The 57-year-old had presented the “Today” show with Karl Stefanovic for 10 years.

The network has confirmed the reports, saying Wilkinson’s last appearance on the breakfast show was on Monday. She will now join Network Ten’s “The Project” and “The Sunday Project.”

“Lisa will join the team of TEN’s award-winning news and current affairs program, ‘The Project,’ in a hosting role. She will work alongside ‘The Project’s’ hosts Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, as well as hosting ‘The Sunday Project,” Ten said in a statement.

Nine’s Director of News and Current Affairs Darren Wick said that Wilkinson’s departure was prompted by a failed salary negotiation that went about for half a year. “We are at an impasse. After six months of negotiation, both parties have made their positions clear,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “Nine will take the Today show in a different direction, although we are not yet sure what direction that will be.”

Wilkinson, who joined the show in 2007, acknowledged the network and her colleagues for the ten years she spent on the show. She wanted to thank them all for their support and their loyalty.

According to the publication’s sources, Nine didn’t want to bend to Wilkinson’s demand that her salary be placed on par with Stefanovic’s. The male presenter is said to be earning $2 million per year, while Wilkinson earned $1.1 million. The network apparently increased its offer to $1.8 million, but she was adamant that she should earn equally as her colleague.

However, another insider claimed that Wilkinson wasn’t leaving over her demands for equal pay. “Karl and Lisa would have gender pay parity (with the new contract). The new offer would put them both on the same pay scale for ‘Today’ – but Karl has extra commitments across ’60 Minutes’ and news, so the two roles are actually not equal,” the source said.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
