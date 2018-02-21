Light exercise per day can help elderly live longer: research

Elderly people dancing
Elderly people dance during Saint Valentine's Day celebrations at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima February 14, 2012. Reuters/Mariana Bazo

People aged over 70 must move more instead of being a couch potato to increase their life span, a new study suggests. Researchers recommend doing some exercise than nothing at all as even light physical activities can reduce an older person's risk of death.

According to new research, those aged 70 and over can increase their life span with any movement. The observational study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine involved over 1,000 men aged 71 to 92.

Researchers have learned that there was a 15 percent reduction in all-cause mortality risk for every thousand steps per day regardless of the intensity. They have arrived at the conclusion that “all activities" of light intensity and upwards was linked with a reduction in overall mortality risk.

Study leader Dr Barbara Jefferis of University College London (UCL) said 150 minutes of moderate exercise is great, but for those who could not achieve that, anything that an elderly can do will be of benefit. Jefferis recognised that more intensive activity becomes a bit harder as people gets older, but lighter exercise gets the body going a bit more.

She cited walking to the shops, around the garden and doing some potting. “And don’t feel that you shouldn’t start at all,” Jefferis said.

Associate Professor of Exercise, Health, and Physical Activity Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney said the study showed that it did not matter how participants accumulated their physical activity. He told AAP that the main public health message is that any movement in this age group matters. "It doesn't have to be in long bouts of 10 minutes or more, any movement seems to matter, any steps we are making seem to make a difference, including light intensity," SBS quoted Stamatakis as saying.

But moderate exercise was said to be more beneficial. Moderate exercise can be any activity that gets the heart rate up. It can be digging in the garden or walking briskly. A half an hour cuts the risk of death by 33 percent.

Jefferis and her team had only studied men. But the study leader believes there was no reason it would not also apply to women.

The NHS’ recommendation is for all adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, like brisk walking, swimming or cycling. It calls for bouts of at least ten minutes a time for the heart rate to build up.

